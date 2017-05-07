37th Annual Bike Auction Held by Fire Department

The Portage Fire Department held their 37th annual bike auction yesterday.

Fire Chief Phil Carpenter comments on the turnout.

"It's been okay, it's probably not one of our bigger crowds we've had, but they're all being sold so that's the main thing. So far so good."

He adds they appreciate the community's support of the bike auction.

Julia Arndt was one of the people who purchased a bike at the auction. Julia Arndt

"Well, I wasn't actually expecting to get a bike. I was there with the Bike Shop, helping manpower stuff. But I saw it on the rack and I thought 'Hey, that's a pretty good looking bike'. And I needed a mountain bike so I could ride on the gravel around here."

Jordyn VerweyJordyn Verwey purchased a bike from the auction for $10, she explains she chose one which she could work on and add some personal details. She adds it felt good to be able to be able to help out the Firefighters Burn Fund.

The funds raised at the auction go toward the Firefighters Burn Fund which helps buy special equipment for burn injuries, smoke alarms for the smoke alarm blitz, and the fire safety house. The bikes which didn't sell were donated to the Bike Shop.