Secure Loads On Your Way To The Landfill

Residents in the city of Portage la Prairie are being reminded to secure their loads when taking trash to the landfill. City councillor Wayne Wall says it's important to take the time to ensure that all of your waste makes it to the landfill and doesn't wind up in the ditches along the road. Wall notes loads must be tarped and strapped so nothing comes loose, adding it's a good idea to monitor your load on the way out and secure it again if necessary.

He says if you arrive at the landfill without your load tarped and secured, it will cost you an extra twenty-five dollars. Wall notes you can also be fined by the RCMP for littering or for losing part of your load in the ditch, adding that fine will cost you a little over two hundred dollars so it's worth taking a few extra minutes to make sure everything is secure.