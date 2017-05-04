Youth Using Parks, Schools as 'The Octagon'

Ultimate fighting in Portage la Prairie?

The RCMP reports several calls have come in recently in regards to children playing rough in parks or school yards in Portage after hours.

Mounties say investigators spoke with groups of youths engaged in 'ultimate-fighting' and determined nothing illegal is taking place, simply aggressive play among children.

"The concern of the public is children might be getting hurt or this might be an illegal activity," said RCMP Const. Sean O'Keefe. "We just want everyone to be aware police want to be notified if anything suspicious is happening in parks or schools, but in this case it wasn't anything more than rough play."

The RCMP encourages anyone living close to these areas to be mindful that children who are hurt as a result of rough play may need your help in calling an ambulance or a parent.