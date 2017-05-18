×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone has approved its 2017 Financial Plan.

Councillors signed off on the $5.5-million total municipal expenditures budget at a meeting Tuesday. It calls for a three per cent tax increase to meet the anticipated $3.9-million in total tax revenue needed.

"Road maintanence is still the biggest part of our budget," said Westlake-Gladstone Mayor David Single. "It's pretty well half of the budget. We increased the amount of gravel we're putting on and that's part of the reason why it can't go down. But it's well within reason as far as I'm concerned."

Capital expenses outlined in the budget, include: a truck and mulcher ($80,000), road construction ($86,000), William's Park Campground bathroom renovations ($63,000), Gladstone and Langruth sidewalk replacement ($50,000), radio read meters ($34,000) and office automatic doors ($6,300).

Additional transfers from reserves for the Gladstone Pool and Reiner Bridge repairs are also possible, according to the financial plan.

School tax levies from divisions operating in the municipality all increased, too. Pine Creek School Division's levy is up 13.6 per cent, Portage la Prairie School Division levy increases nine per cent and the Turtle River School Division levy jumped three per cent.

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

More Local News

Westlake-Gladstone Passes 2017 Budget

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone has approved its 2017 Financial Plan. Councillors signed off on the $5.5-million total municipal expenditures budget at a meeting Tuesday. It calls for a three…

"Diversifying's the Key" says Bryson's Owner After 40 Years

Diversifying's the key. That's from Bryson's Gift and Convenience owner Tony Bryson, explaining how his family has successfully maintained the business for forty years. Tony Bryson"It's kind of…

RHA Prepared For Cyber Attack

Recent ransomware cyber attacks around the world have many organizations looking at their computer systems' security. That includes Southern Health-Sante Sud. Regional Director of Information and…

Big Show For Small Crowd At Stride Place

The Khartum Shrine Circus received great reviews from people who took in the show Wednesday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. It wasn't that packed of a performance as the show was up against a…

CFS Holds Information Night

Last night Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba held a special event for people considering the idea of fostering a child out of their homes. "It's a foster family information night,” says…

More Cash For CPCS

Central Plains Cancer Services received another contribution this morning, as they move toward the 10th annual Challenge Walk and Run on June 10th. Portage Mutual Insurance handed a $1000.00 cheque…

Late Blight in Tomatoes a Concern for Potato Growers

Tomatoes are causing problems for potatoes in Manitoba. Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) recently gave away hundreds of blight resistant tomato plants and seeds to gardeners in Portage la…

Cartier Rural Water Line Work To Begin

Construction is starting on a major infrastructure project in the RM of Cartier. Within the next week, Eagle Eye Construction will begin installing over 40 miles of water lines that will supply 45…

RCMP Increases Traffic Enforcement For Road Safety Week

Expect to see more police officers patrolling roads this week, as the RCMP says it plans to increase traffic enforcement as part of Canada Road Safety Week. Road collisions in Manitoba have claimed…

Portage Lisgar MP Speaks for Conservatives in Tribute to Ambrose

The interim leader of the Conservative party received a series of tributes yesterday in Ottawa at the House of Commons. Rona Ambrose is leaving federal politics, and Portage-Lisgar MP and opposition…

Bin Fires Increase In Portage

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's been dealing with an increase in fires in BFI bins in the city. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes says there have been five or six as of the last few days. He…

Lundar Arena Construction Begins

It's been talked about for some time, but now it's starting to look for real. A new arena's being built in Lundar, and the old arena's been demolished, leaving something of a gap in the town. RM of…

New Principal Picked For Langruth Elementary

A new principal has been selected for Langruth Elementary School in the Pine Creek School Division. Steven Williams will officially step into the role for the 2017-18 school year. "I'm very excited…

Portage Learning and Literacy Centre's Many Services

The Portage Learning and Literacy Centre presented at today's Portage Rotary Club luncheon. "Under my area of expertise it's the mature 12 diploma program and the literacy program," says Caroline…

City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee. During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED…

Portage Talent Heading to Provincial Competition

Some talented Portage la Prairie young people won some awards recently and are now going on to a larger field of competition at the end of this month. "We had the Prairie Sounds Music Festival in…

The Circus is Coming to Town!

The circus is coming to town! Alvin Allard (submitted photo)Khartum Shriners Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman Alvin Allard says it all takes place here in Portage la Prairie tomorrow in Stride…

RCMP Reports Illegal Off Road Vehicle Use

Portage la Prairie RCMP is reminding about proper and legal use of off road vehicles after receiving several reports of operation on public property. Police say in a release, officers were called to…

Manitoba Prepares For Pot Legalization

The provincial government is preparing for federal legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2018 Premier Brian Pallister says they working hard to deal with all the…

RM of Armstrong Helps Fund Community Initiatives

The RM of Armstrong has put some money in their budget this year to be used to help out the small community clubs in the RM. Reeve Jack Cruise explains this is something new the RM is doing this year…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login