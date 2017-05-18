Westlake-Gladstone Passes 2017 Budget

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone has approved its 2017 Financial Plan.

Councillors signed off on the $5.5-million total municipal expenditures budget at a meeting Tuesday. It calls for a three per cent tax increase to meet the anticipated $3.9-million in total tax revenue needed.

"Road maintanence is still the biggest part of our budget," said Westlake-Gladstone Mayor David Single. "It's pretty well half of the budget. We increased the amount of gravel we're putting on and that's part of the reason why it can't go down. But it's well within reason as far as I'm concerned."

Capital expenses outlined in the budget, include: a truck and mulcher ($80,000), road construction ($86,000), William's Park Campground bathroom renovations ($63,000), Gladstone and Langruth sidewalk replacement ($50,000), radio read meters ($34,000) and office automatic doors ($6,300).

Additional transfers from reserves for the Gladstone Pool and Reiner Bridge repairs are also possible, according to the financial plan.

School tax levies from divisions operating in the municipality all increased, too. Pine Creek School Division's levy is up 13.6 per cent, Portage la Prairie School Division levy increases nine per cent and the Turtle River School Division levy jumped three per cent.