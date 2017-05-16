Waste Disposal Changes Coming to RM of Victoria

The Holland Waste Disposal Grounds are getting to the point of full capacity. RM of Victoria reeve Harold Purkess explains.

"We've been having some issues with the Environment Department over our waste disposal grounds," says Purkess. "They've come up with a decision now. The existing pit that we do have for household garbage has to be buried and cleaned up when it's full. We'll have to transfer our household garbage to a minimum of a class 2 dumpsite somewhere."

He notes they can keep the old site for a clean burn site for trees and compost. A plan's also set in motion that won't cost the RM too much, with a location that has enough bush around it to allow them to forego the need for a chain-link fence.

Purkess adds the only concern will be the closure of the existing dumpsite for up to two weeks in the summer of 2018 until renovations are complete. He notes, however, an alternative measure will be established in the meantime.

The new location's cost has some really rough estimates, Purkess explains. A company in Souris will handle the the RM's household garbage at their location as one possibility, as well as the RM of Thompson in Miami who might be able to expand their site to handle it as well. The question remains whether or not the RM will haul the garbage themselves or hire a contractor.

Purkess notes they also want to enhance their recycling program at the same time. A curbside pickup exists in both towns in the RM at the moment, and a depot exists in Holland for recycling. But if a transfer station has to be set up for household garbage, that would be the ideal location for their recycling. The more trash that can be diverted into recycling the better.

The timeline's expected to be June or July next year when grading isn't a big issue. With the existing pit, they hope to get by for another year for the time being, looking at next summer for the need of the change in transfer.