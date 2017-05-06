War Amps Keytag Campaign Begins This Week

You'll soon find a new War Amps keytag in your mail. War Amps safety events coordinator James Jordan explains.

James Jordan (submitted photo)"War Amps are going to be sending out their 2017 key tags to Manitoba residents, and that starts this week," says Jordan. "Everyone in Manitoba should be receiving a War Amps keytag in the mail. If you're not familiar with what a War Amps keytag is, it's basically a tag that acts as a safeguard that protects your keys."

If you find lost keys with a War Amps tag on them, you drop them in the mailbox anywhere in Canada or call the 1-800 number on the tag, and they will be returned to their owner free of charge. He says they started the campaign in 1946 so war amputees could provide both the service for Canadians as well as raise funds for artificial limbs and rehabilitation programs for themselves. For over 70 years they've done this and have returned over 1.5 million keys.