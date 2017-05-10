Update on Local Seeding

×

Farmers' minds are focused on seeding this week, and there are some weather conditions they're keeping an eye out for. MacGregor's Emeline Farms Limited owner Curtis Sims tells us how he's progressing.

people curtis sims feb042016colorCurtis Sims"We got off to a reasonable start," says Sims. "It was about average-timing, which is an average to slightly early start. Things were going well and then we got well-watered, so we're trying to scratch around attempting to start again. But it's pretty wet. It's going to be slow going to the end of the week before we really get the seeding equipment going and such, I'm thinking."

Sims notes he seeds wheat and some canola. He explains warm weather crops, corn and soybeans, haven't been put into the ground yet, although some neighbours have done a bit of that. There's still yet a bit of wheat and canola to finish and then they'll get in the corn and soybeans.

He adds ideal weather conditions would include no rain for the next two and a half to three weeks. The outlook looks fairly good. More rain could seriously delay work. Sims says one forecast calls for a plenty of rain, while another says it's not so discouraging.

All in all, Sims notes it's been good so far, and hopes things don't turn into a rain every few days for the rest of the spring.

 

