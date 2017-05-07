Sunset Palliative Care and ROK Hold Fundraiser Garage Sale

Sunset Palliative Care and Recreational Opportunities for Kids held a fundraising garage sale yesterday at the BDO Centre.

ROK Recreation Supervisor Lynne Parker says they had a good turnout, noting there was a steady stream of people throughout the day, and line-ups at the door when the sale began in the morning.

She explains the importance of the fundraiser for ROK.

"This is huge for us. For our summer camp; to be able to help us provide, maybe, some other special events for the kids, something totally different that they haven't been able to try before. It's huge because our fundraising is what makes our events and programs happen."

Sunset Palliative Care Volunteer Coordinator Aldene Moroz explains why fundraisers, such as yesterday's sale, are important for their organisation.

"That's how Sunset gets our funding. It's through donations, memorials, fundraising; which we're constantly doing to keep our organization afloat."

She adds it was great to partner with one of their fellow United Way agencies for the sale.

Some of the items for sale at yesterday's fundraiser garage sale