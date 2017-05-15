RM of Armstrong Helps Fund Community Initiatives

×

Category: Local News

The RM of Armstrong has put some money in their budget this year to be used to help out the small community clubs in the RM.

Reeve Jack Cruise explains this is something new the RM is doing this year and shares a few of the projects they've supported.

"We approved $6,000 to the Fraserwood Hall for the removal of the old hall. There's an old building there that needs to be cleaned up and it's going to cost them some money to get rid of it. We also approved $1,500 to the Silver Community Centre for some heating and air conditioner repairs."

Cruise says it is important to support these types of community initiatives.

"We don't have any really large centres in our municipality, we have a lot of smaller communities. It's always hard for volunteers to raise money so the municipality thought we would try and help a little bit if we could."

Cruise adds it would be nice if they could give out more grants but there is only so much money in the budget.

