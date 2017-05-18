RHA Prepared For Cyber Attack

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

 

Recent ransomware cyber attacks around the world have many organizations looking at their computer systems' security.

That includes Southern Health-Sante Sud. Regional Director of Information and Communication Technology Shaun Twist says they take the threat seriously, and response practices are embedded in their security programs.shaun twist may172017Shaun Twist

"We take a very layered approach to our security," he says, "Which includes things like central patch management, for all of our devices out there, so we can make sure everything is updated and patched to the latest levels as quickly as possible. We also have a centrally managed anti-virus that pushes out updates to make sure our workstations are able to identify any new viruses as quickly as possible. We do a lot of things around port management -- anti-spam tools to reduce the number of e-mails that come into the system that may have an adverse effect, applying to blacklists. And something kind of new we're getting into a little bit more, around threat analytics. Which is trying to identify regular patterns of our users, and the information they would access, and look for things that are out of the ordinary, and from there, identify different patterns that my be problematic."

Twist points out attacks like this aren't new.

"These types of threats have been out there for a number of years," he says, "I think what we're seeing today is they tend to be a little bit more organized, a little bit more targeted, so I think that's the new events that are taking place. So, for us, it's just part of our ongoing activities, that we've been doing for a number of years, and will continue to do in the future."

Twist stresses, Southern Health's prepared.

"These things do pop up from time to time, and they do get a lot of media attention," he acknowledges, "But for us, this is business as usual, and we're just continuing to perform the activities that we would normally perform on a day to day basis."

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

More Local News

RHA Prepared For Cyber Attack

Recent ransomware cyber attacks around the world have many organizations looking at their computer systems' security. That includes Southern Health-Sante Sud. Regional Director of Information and…

Big Show For Small Crowd At Stride Place

Khartum Shriners Circus received great reviews from people who took in the show Wednesday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. It wasn't that packed of a performance as the show was up against a…

CFS Holds Information Night

Last night Child and Family Services in Portage la Prairie held a special event for people who are considering the idea of fostering a child out of their homes. "It's a foster family information…

More Cash For CPCS

Central Plains Cancer Services received another contribution this morning, as they move toward the 10th annual Challenge Walk and Run on June 10th. Portage Mutual Insurance handed a $1000.00 cheque…

Late Blight in Tomatoes a Concern for Potato Growers

Tomatoes are causing problems for potatoes in Manitoba. Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) recently gave away hundreds of blight resistant tomato plants and seeds to gardeners in Portage la…

Cartier Rural Water Line Work To Begin

Construction is starting on a major infrastructure project in the RM of Cartier. Within the next week, Eagle Eye Construction will begin installing over 40 miles of water lines that will supply 45…

RCMP Increases Traffic Enforcement For Road Safety Week

Expect to see more police officers patrolling roads this week, as the RCMP says it plans to increase traffic enforcement as part of Canada Road Safety Week. Road collisions in Manitoba have claimed…

Portage Lisgar MP Speaks for Conservatives in Tribute to Ambrose

The interim leader of the Conservative party received a series of tributes yesterday in Ottawa at the House of Commons. Rona Ambrose is leaving federal politics, and Portage-Lisgar MP and opposition…

Bin Fires Increase In Portage

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's been dealing with an increase in fires in BFI bins in the city. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes says there have been five or six as of the last few days. He…

Lundar Arena Construction Begins

It's been talked about for some time, but now it's starting to look for real. A new arena's being built in Lundar, and the old arena's been demolished, leaving something of a gap in the town. RM of…

New Principal Picked For Langruth Elementary

A new principal has been selected for Langruth Elementary School in the Pine Creek School Division. Steven Williams will officially step into the role for the 2017-18 school year. "I'm very excited…

Portage Learning and Literacy Centre's Many Services

The Portage Learning and Literacy Centre presented at today's Portage Rotary Club luncheon. "Under my area of expertise it's the mature 12 diploma program and the literacy program," says Caroline…

City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee. During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED…

Portage Talent Heading to Provincial Competition

Some talented Portage la Prairie young people won some awards recently and are now going on to a larger field of competition at the end of this month. "We had the Prairie Sounds Music Festival in…

The Circus is Coming to Town!

The circus is coming to town! Alvin Allard (submitted photo)Khartum Shriners Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman Alvin Allard says it all takes place here in Portage la Prairie tomorrow in Stride…

RCMP Reports Illegal Off Road Vehicle Use

Portage la Prairie RCMP is reminding about proper and legal use of off road vehicles after receiving several reports of operation on public property. Police say in a release, officers were called to…

Manitoba Prepares For Pot Legalization

The provincial government is preparing for federal legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2018 Premier Brian Pallister says they working hard to deal with all the…

RM of Armstrong Helps Fund Community Initiatives

The RM of Armstrong has put some money in their budget this year to be used to help out the small community clubs in the RM. Reeve Jack Cruise explains this is something new the RM is doing this year…

Waste Disposal Changes Coming to RM of Victoria

The Holland Waste Disposal Grounds are getting to the point of full capacity. RM of Victoria reeve Harold Purkess explains. "We've been having some issues with the Environment Department over our…

Norfolk-Treherne Alters Fire Prevention By-law

A fire prevention by-law underwent changes in the Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne. At its last meeting, Norfolk-Treherne council approved changes to the Prevention and Control of Wildland Fire…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login