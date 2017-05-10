RCMP Makes Arrest in 2007 Portage Murder Case

IANE Workshop Today Seeks to Open Chapter in Portage The Interprovincial Association on Native Employment (IANE) is seeking to open a chapter in Portage la Prairie. They're kicking off the effort with a workshop for employers and other interested…

Final Main Stage Performance of the Season At Glesby Centre The final main stage performance is this weekend at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie. Kevin Roy and the Whisky Jack Band will be wrapping up the concert season and tickets are still available.…

Greasy Chain Opens Wednesday in Portage "The new name will be the Greasy Chain." That was from Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop coordinator Ian Wassink. The shop went into operation last year as a project with the Portage Active…

Oakville Lagoon Project Tender Award Well Under Estimate The RM of Portage la Prairie Council's awarded the tender for the Oakville lagoon expansion. It goes to Edie Construction, for just over $294,000, cost-shared evenly between the municipality,…

PHOTOS: Portage Area Winners in Crocus Contest Portage la Prairie and area photographers captured stunning frames in the ninth annual Wild Prairie Crocus Photo contest. Contest organizers announced winners at the annual Crocus Festival in Arden,…

RM of Cartier Passes 2017 Financial Plan The RM of Cartier passed its 2017 Financial Plan at a special meeting of council Monday. Reeve Dale Fossay says councillors signed off on the $4.25-million budget as presented at a public meeting…

Second Fish Plant Planned for St. Laurent The fishing industry's looking good for the RM of St. Laurent. Reeve Cheryl Smith says it's not only because of Community Development First's (CDF) recently-announced plans for a new massive plant.…

Splash Island Expansion Approved There will soon be more space to get your tan on at Portage la Prairie's outdoor waterpark. At its meeting Monday night, Portage city council approved a request from Portage Regional Recreation…

"We Hit The Jackpot" The town of Stonewall's looking toward some major upgrades to its lagoon, to the tune of 4.6 million dollars. Mayor Lockie McLean tells us they had a financial plan in place for the town to cover…

Province Expected To Roll Out New Strategy The province is expected to roll out a new strategy for attracting and retaining physicians in rural Manitoba this fiscal year. Last month, the province announced it was eliminating a program that…

MP Urges Farmers to Speak Against Liberal Gov't. Changes The Liberal government announced that it's changing the use of deferred cash purchase tickets for farmers. Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa MP Robert Sopuck explains the implications aren't good. Robert…

Nursing Program Permanent At Portage Campus Red River College's award-winning Bachelor of Nursing program and its state-of-the-art equipment is coming to Portage la Prairie, permanently. While local students relocated or commuted to Winnipeg…

New Strategy Coming For Mental Health And Addictions Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen wants to develop a better mental health and addictions strategy for the province. He explains a high percentage of people who deal with mental health issues also…

Bike Auction Raises Over $5,000 The results are in. The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's annual bike sale once again took in plenty of funds for the firefighters burn fund. Director of public safety and chief Phil Carpenter…