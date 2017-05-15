Rail Crossing Upgrades Coming Near Fortier

×

An uncontrolled railway crossing in the RM of Portage la Prairie's in line for some safety upgrades next year.

It's not far from Fortier, and Reeve Kam Blight says Transport Canada feels it needs crossing arms. He adds the RM's share will be about $55,000 out of the $400,000+ total.PEOPLE KAM BLIGHT JAN242017cKam Blight

"It's not an easy decision for Council to make, spending that kind of money," he says, "We're only on the hook for a percentage of it, through certain grant monies that we can use through Transport Canada. So Council decided that it's in our best interest to take advantage of this money now, because it may not be available in the future, and new regulations may come into play."

Blight says Council's decided to move forward.

"And it'll be a 2018 budget expenditure. You'll see rail upgrades and crossing upgrades in that area, putting in arms, and gates, and lights to improve safety there."

