Portage Talent Heading to Provincial Competition

Some talented Portage la Prairie young people won some awards recently and are now going on to a larger field of competition at the end of this month.

"We had the Prairie Sounds Music Festival in April," says spokesperson Delnora Rice. "It was held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Winners of the awards were in a final concert at Trinity United Church. Some of these award winners were recommended by the adjudicators to attend the provincial festival which is held on the last weekend in May at the Mennonite University in Winnipeg."

She says there are thirteen who are competing provincially in categories including the speech arts, piano, and singing. Rice notes there's a possibility they could make it to the nationals in Toronto. She adds it's great to see talented young people in our community and have them showcased in competitions like this.

Those recommended for the provincials include: