Portage Lisgar MP Speaks for Conservatives in Tribute to Ambrose

Category: Local News

The interim leader of the Conservative party received a series of tributes yesterday in Ottawa at the House of Commons. Rona Ambrose is leaving federal politics, and Portage-Lisgar MP and opposition house leader Candice Bergen spoke on behalf of the Conservatives.

"As everyone knows we're going to be electing a new leader in the next couple of weeks," explains Bergen. "So, Rona Ambrose announced this morning that, come the end of June, she'll be stepping aside as Member of Parliament. Today we did some tributes in the House of Commons to her. She's done such a tremendous job as our interim leader of the Conservative Party. There was a lot of well-wishes."

Bergen says she personally highlighted some things Ambrose did when she served under Stephen Harper's cabinet as a minister, including her efforts for victims and girls. She adds Ambrose initiated and successfully urged the United Nations to adopt the International Day of the Girl that's now celebrated in 122 countries. Bergen adds Ambrose recently passed the Just Act which helps victims of sexual violence when their cases go to trial.

She notes in the interim position Ambrose always acted like a bona fide leader and not just a place-holder, having worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months for more than just putting in her time. Bergen explains her efforts put the Conservatives in a very strong position as she hands the position over to the new leader. Their current memberships number at 259,000, and they raised almost $10-million in the first quarter which is about three times what the Liberals raised. Bergen notes Ambrose left the party strong and confident in so many ways.  Another highlight includes Ambrose's appointment to Cabinet in 2006 when she was the youngest female cabinet minister ever appointed.

Bergen adds although the party will miss her, she also knows Ambrose is looking forward to some personal time with her family.

The Conservative leadership race has been taking place over the last year and a half with 13 candidates. Ballots have been mailed out and the final count will take place on May 27-28. That means a new leader will be in place in less than two weeks.

Bergen adds although they've had a great time with Rona at the helm, they are looking forward to having a permanent leader in place. She says they pledge to not just fight the Liberals but also hold them to account.

Bergen says she didn't let her own name run, and plans to continue as house leader or whatever other role in which the new leader would have her serve.

