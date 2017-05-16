Portage Learning and Literacy Centre's Many Services

The Portage Learning and Literacy Centre presented at today's Portage Rotary Club luncheon.

"Under my area of expertise it's the mature 12 diploma program and the literacy program," says Caroline Cannon, education director, who outlines the many services offered at the centre. "So, we help learners within the community who didn't get their high school diploma the first time around, and now they're adults and want to go back to school. We assist them with getting their grade 12, or with any other literacy concerns that they have."

Program director Cathy Dowd oversees programs outside of education and adds they offer employment assistance services, a settlement program, and the newest addition to the centre which is Portage Work Experience.

"We accept applicants that are 15 to 30 years, and we place them in 13-week paid placements with local employers," adds Dowd. They're currently looking for 20 participants for 13 weeks and some employers.

Dowd notes they're always in need volunteer help to assist with newcomers, improve English skills, or with helping their literacy learners.

If you'd like to volunteer, check out their website at www.pllc.ca.