MacGregor Students Witness Mock Disaster

MacGregor Collegiate students saw a scene yesterday that taught quite an impacting lesson about safety on the highways.

"In collaboration with our local fire department and Emergency Services personnel we staged a mock disaster today to demonstrate the harmful effects of texting and driving or distracted driving, and drinking while under the influence," says principal Kyle McKinstry.

(L-R) Leah Killam and Rachel StreetMCI vice president Leah Killam says a drama club student did a great job acting drunk and having caused the accident. She says she screamed and the police carried her away from the wrecked vehicle. President Rachel Street adds demonstrations like this are important seeing as they make students aware of the consequences of driving under the influence or texting and driving.