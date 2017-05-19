MacGregor Students Witness Mock Disaster

The renovation and re-development of the old Canadian Pacific Railway station in Portage la Prairie is inching closer towards completion. The station has been under renovation and closed to public…
There's construction on 5th Avenue East in between 3rd Street Northeast and Tupper Street and local traffic is a little clogged. The City of Portage is dealing with sewer break repairs and the water…
Building a new house, starting a new business or performing major renovations in the RM of Armstrong now comes with municipal tax breaks. Armstrong council passed a tax incentive by-law at its last…
The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone has approved its 2017 Financial Plan. Councillors signed off on the $5.5-million total municipal expenditures budget at a meeting Tuesday. It calls for a three…
Diversifying's the key. That's from Bryson's Gift and Convenience owner Tony Bryson, explaining how his family has successfully maintained the business for forty years. Tony Bryson"It's kind of…
Recent ransomware cyber attacks around the world have many organizations looking at their computer systems' security. That includes Southern Health-Sante Sud. Regional Director of Information and…
The Khartum Shrine Circus received great reviews from people who took in the show Wednesday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. It wasn't that packed of a performance as the show was up against a…
Last night Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba held a special event for people considering the idea of fostering a child out of their homes. "It's a foster family information night,” says…
Central Plains Cancer Services received another contribution this morning, as they move toward the 10th annual Challenge Walk and Run on June 10th. Portage Mutual Insurance handed a $1000.00 cheque…
Tomatoes are causing problems for potatoes in Manitoba. Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) recently gave away hundreds of blight resistant tomato plants and seeds to gardeners in Portage la…
Construction is starting on a major infrastructure project in the RM of Cartier. Within the next week, Eagle Eye Construction will begin installing over 40 miles of water lines that will supply 45…
Expect to see more police officers patrolling roads this week, as the RCMP says it plans to increase traffic enforcement as part of Canada Road Safety Week. Road collisions in Manitoba have claimed…
The interim leader of the Conservative party received a series of tributes yesterday in Ottawa at the House of Commons. Rona Ambrose is leaving federal politics, and Portage-Lisgar MP and opposition…
The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's been dealing with an increase in fires in BFI bins in the city. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes says there have been five or six as of the last few days. He…
It's been talked about for some time, but now it's starting to look for real. A new arena's being built in Lundar, and the old arena's been demolished, leaving something of a gap in the town. RM of…