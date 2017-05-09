Greasy Chain Opens Wednesday in Portage

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

"The new name will be the Greasy Chain."

That was from Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop coordinator Ian Wassink. The shop went into operation last year as a project with the Portage Active Transportation Committee which in turn is in partnership with Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region.

"The new name for the Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop is The Greasy Chain," says Wassink. "We're going to get a sign and announce that soon."

He explains how they operate. "People can bring their bikes to the bike shop to repair them themselves. There are volunteers available to help people fix their own bikes."

It's a not-for-profit operation with no paid staff and operates by donations and volunteers. Everyone in the community can come and bring their own bikes to repair themselves and get some help from those who are volunteering. Wassink adds you can volunteer and pick out a frame and rebuild your own bike to take home with you.

They have some stock from last year consisting of donations and bikes stripped for parts for this year.

Wassink says they're also working in cooperation with the Portage Fire Department. "The bike repair shop, in return for helping out the Portage Firefighters cleaning up the bikes from the bike auction (that took place last Saturday), received the leftover bikes that were not sold and the parts."

Volunteers are welcome, and anyone can help by contacting Wassink at (204) 249-0088, or the Facebook page entitled Portage Active Transportation Committee.

The shop's located at the corner of 1st Ave and 1st Street NW. It's the new garage that was built a couple of years ago beside the CMHA housing complex that's alongside the railway tracks and the Tupper Street bridge.

The shop opens up this year on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and continues each Wednesday throughout the summer.

greasy chain 2Greasy Chain location soon to receive new signage

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

More Local News

Greasy Chain Opens Wednesday in Portage

"The new name will be the Greasy Chain." That was from Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop coordinator Ian Wassink. The shop went into operation last year as a project with the Portage Active…

Oakville Lagoon Project Tender Award Well Under Estimate

The RM of Portage la Prairie Council's awarded the tender for the Oakville lagoon expansion. It goes to Edie Construction, for just over $294,000, cost-shared evenly between the municipality,…

PHOTOS: Portage Area Winners in Crocus Contest

Portage la Prairie and area photographers captured stunning frames in the ninth annual Wild Prairie Crocus Photo contest. Contest organizers announced winners at the annual Crocus Festival in Arden,…

RM of Cartier Passes 2017 Financial Plan

The RM of Cartier passed its 2017 Financial Plan at a special meeting of council Monday. Reeve Dale Fossay says councillors signed off on the $4.25-million budget as presented at a public meeting…

Second Fish Plant Planned for St. Laurent

The fishing industry's looking good for the RM of St. Laurent. Reeve Cheryl Smith says it's not only because of Community Development First's (CDF) recently-announced plans for a new massive plant.…

Splash Island Expansion Approved

There will soon be more space to get your tan on at Portage la Prairie's outdoor waterpark. At its meeting Monday night, Portage city council approved a request from Portage Regional Recreation…

"We Hit The Jackpot"

The town of Stonewall's looking toward some major upgrades to its lagoon, to the tune of 4.6 million dollars. Mayor Lockie McLean tells us they had a financial plan in place for the town to cover…

Province Expected To Roll Out New Strategy

The province is expected to roll out a new strategy for attracting and retaining physicians in rural Manitoba this fiscal year. Last month, the province announced it was eliminating a program that…

MP Urges Farmers to Speak Against Liberal Gov't. Changes

The Liberal government announced that it's changing the use of deferred cash purchase tickets for farmers. Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa MP Robert Sopuck explains the implications aren't good. Robert…

Nursing Program Permanent At Portage Campus

Red River College's award-winning Bachelor of Nursing program and its state-of-the-art equipment is coming to Portage la Prairie, permanently. While local students relocated or commuted to Winnipeg…

New Strategy Coming For Mental Health And Addictions

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen wants to develop a better mental health and addictions strategy for the province. He explains a high percentage of people who deal with mental health issues also…

Bike Auction Raises Over $5,000

The results are in. The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's annual bike sale once again took in plenty of funds for the firefighters burn fund. Director of public safety and chief Phil Carpenter…

Active Day For Firefighters

Portage la Prairie firefighters were kept busy yesterday, with a couple of fires. The first was just before 11 am, when a field and marsh fire was reported in the St. Ambroise area. Eight…

PDAC Gala This Week

As the Celebration of the Arts Gala approaches art lovers in Portage la Prairie, you can get a preview of what's up for auction right now. Marketing and events coordinator Lee Beaton says they…

Wrestling Event Tag Teams With ROK

Recreation Opportunities for Kids in Portage la Prairie wrestles every day with providing programs for kids on a tight budget, but next month, some professional wrestlers will tag team with them.…

United Way Marks Kindness Week

This is Kindness Week in Manitoba, and the Portage Plains United Way plans to do its part, along with their counterparts in the rest of the province, and the country. Executive Director Mandy Dubois…

Positive Strides at Annual MS Walk

The Annual MS Walk in Portage la Prairie took place Sunday afternoon. Interim Manager of Development for the Westman Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada Colleen Hennan says Portage…

"Mile 5" Pilot Program Begins This Month In Central Region

A new mental health education curriculum will be piloted in schools across our area, beginning this month. Jordan Friesen, Executive Director with the Canadian Mental Health Association Central…

Sunset Palliative Care and ROK Hold Fundraiser Garage Sale

Sunset Palliative Care and Recreational Opportunities for Kids held a fundraising garage sale yesterday at the BDO Centre. ROK Recreation Supervisor Lynne Parker says they had a good turnout, noting…

Positive Four Years For PCI's Hockey Academy

Portage Collegiate Institute's hockey academy was highlighted at a recent Portage la Prairie School Board meeting. The course is available for all PCI students and runs throughout the school year,…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Crosswalks Coming To the Crescent

37th Annual Bike Auction Held by Fire Department

Recovery Champions Committee Focuses On Mental Health Issues

New Face At Helm Of Hospital Foundation Board

Compost Waste Site Available To Portagers

A.C.E. Regional Convention an Exciting Event for Students

War Amps Keytag Campaign Begins This Week

Spotlight on Speed Returns

Fire Department Responds to Vehicle-Related Incidents

11th Annual Office Olympics Wrap up Mental Health Week

37th Fire Dept. Bike Auction Tomorrow

Car Fire

PAWS Chair Addresses Misconception About City Pound

Large Crowd for Sharpe Sisters

Stride Credit Union President to Retire

New Exhibit As Fort La Reine Opens For Season

Community Standards By-law in Cartier

5th Annual Chance 2 Grow Plant Sale

Mental Health Discussed Over Coffee

Grahamdale Budget Contains Tax Increase

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Spring Yard Waste Collection

08 May 2017 7:00 am - 12 May 2017 5:00 pm

TBA





Fighting in Flanders: Gas. Mud. Memory. (Exhibition)

08 May 2017 10:00 am - 03 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





Dragon Boat Festival: Call for Teams: Early Bird Registration

10 May 2017 12:00 am - 30 May 2017 6:00 pm

Outside Stride Place





Walk a Mile in my Moccasins Workshop

10 May 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Red River College Portage





Login