Greasy Chain Opens Wednesday in Portage

"The new name will be the Greasy Chain."

That was from Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop coordinator Ian Wassink. The shop went into operation last year as a project with the Portage Active Transportation Committee which in turn is in partnership with Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region.

"The new name for the Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop is The Greasy Chain," says Wassink. "We're going to get a sign and announce that soon."

He explains how they operate. "People can bring their bikes to the bike shop to repair them themselves. There are volunteers available to help people fix their own bikes."

It's a not-for-profit operation with no paid staff and operates by donations and volunteers. Everyone in the community can come and bring their own bikes to repair themselves and get some help from those who are volunteering. Wassink adds you can volunteer and pick out a frame and rebuild your own bike to take home with you.

They have some stock from last year consisting of donations and bikes stripped for parts for this year.

Wassink says they're also working in cooperation with the Portage Fire Department. "The bike repair shop, in return for helping out the Portage Firefighters cleaning up the bikes from the bike auction (that took place last Saturday), received the leftover bikes that were not sold and the parts."

Volunteers are welcome, and anyone can help by contacting Wassink at (204) 249-0088, or the Facebook page entitled Portage Active Transportation Committee.

The shop's located at the corner of 1st Ave and 1st Street NW. It's the new garage that was built a couple of years ago beside the CMHA housing complex that's alongside the railway tracks and the Tupper Street bridge.

The shop opens up this year on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and continues each Wednesday throughout the summer.

Greasy Chain location soon to receive new signage