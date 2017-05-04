Grahamdale Budget Contains Tax Increase

The RM of Grahamdale's 2017 budget's received first and second reading, and has been sent to the province for review.

Reeve Clifford Halaburda says there'll be a tax increase this year, with the municipal mill rate increased to 0.604, which combined with the education levy, means the mill rate's at 0.684.

"Which isn't lots, but there's an increase," he says, "We have to operate that way to keep things straight, in order. We do have some good projects for the summer. Our regular maintenance on drainage and roads always costs a lot of money. We have to keep tight tabs on that."

Halaburda says they have several projects in the budget this summer, including road repairs around Steep Rock.

"What we call cottage country," he says, "There's a road there that has to be re-structured. We're planning on doing part this year, and it'll probably end up with a two or three year project, because it's quite a stretch to do. There are going to be quite a few dollars being spent there."

The budget's $2,081,151.52, and the municipal mill rate increase translates into $30.00 on a $100,000.00 residential property.