Fire Department Responds to Grass Fires

Driver Transported To Hospital After Crash Outside Portage At approximately 3:15 this afternoon a 911 call was received reporting a two vehicle collision at Hwy #1 and Hwy #16 just outside of Portage la Prairie. One Eastbound lane of highway #1 was blocked…

8 Buildings Recognized By Portage Heritage Committee Eight buildings in Portage la Prairie were awarded heritage certificates at Fort La Reine Friday in Portage la Prairie. Members of the Heritage Advisory Committee to Council, along with Portage la…

International Nurses Day On this anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday, May 12th, the world's honouring International Nurses Day. Southport's Assiniboine Community College nursing student Mary Hildebrand hails from…

Accident at 5th Street SW and Countess At 8:00 a.m. this morning an accident occurred at 5th Street SW and Countess Avenue in Portage la Prairie involving a Ford Focus and Chevrolet pickup. RCMP, firefighters, and EMS were on the scene.…

Car Fire In Portage The Portage la Prairie Fire Department responded to a car fire at about 11:30 this morning. A car quickly erupted into flames in front of a house on fifth avenue in between 2nd and 3rd street…

PCI's Social Justice Committee Helps Emergency Asylum Housing The Social Justice group at Portage Collegiate held its annual coffee house last night in efforts to raise money for the emergency asylum housing fund. Grade 12 student Haley Morisseau's been in…

30th Celebrate the Arts Gala Sells Out The 30th annual Celebrate the Arts Gala put on by Portage District and Arts Centre (PDAC) took place last night at the William Glesby Centre, and was a sold-out event. Lee Beaton"People are just…

Early Morning Semi Fire on Highway 1 Portage la Prairie fire deparment firefighters extinguished a transport truck fire on the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning. A fire department spokesperson says a call came in around 4:30 a.m.…

School Zone Speed Reductions Coming in Treherne You will now have to press the brakes a little harder if you're driving past a school in Treherne. Speed limits in school zones in Treherne will drop from 40 km/h to 30 km/h during certain hours, as…

Administration Shift Coming This Fall For PLPSD The Portage la Prairie School Division's shifting some of their administrators around this fall. La Verendrye School (LVS), North Memorial School (NMS), and Ecole Crescentview School (ECVS) will all…

Oakville Gets Huge Boost for Planned Hall and Day Care The community of Oakville just got a fantastic boost toward its community hall and day care project. Fundraising chair Ashley Tully outlines the need. Current hall (submitted photo)"We have an old…

Legion Hosts Johnny Dietrich and Sharpe Sisters Saturday The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 65's hosting Johnny Dietrich and The Sharpe Sisters as part of their Raise the Roof fundraiser Saturday night in Portage la Prairie. "They both approached us and…

Charlene Ward Cold Case Investigation Continues The RCMP investigation into a Portage la Prairie homicide cold case continues as a suspect was released today without charges. The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor…

RRC Portage Campus Manager Looks Forward to New Program Next year will see a new course offered at Portage la Prairie's Red River College campus. "It's a Bachelor of Nursing program," explains campus manager Guy Moffat. "In the hierarchy of nursing, there…