×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Canada Day in Portage la Prairie will once again see dragon boat racing on Crescent Lake.

It's the third year for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society, and they're looking for teams to compete.

Coordinator Dave McKnight acknowledges it's also to raise awareness about the Society, calling it a little "unsung".dragon boats may162017Dave McKnight and Jennifer Roy from the Canadian Cancer Society

"Because we mainly do research, and behind the scenes clinical trials, service and support programs," he says, "Because we don't do treatment, sometimes people don't realize that we're here. But we were formed by a group of physicians about 78 years ago, who realized that the best way to fight cancer was through research."

He says anyone 14 and older can participate in dragon boating.

"We will do practices in the morning (at Stride Place)," he says, "Each team gets a practice session with an experienced coach, then we'll race in the afternoon. Tons of fun. You need 10 paddlers on the boat, plus a drummer. Maybe register up to 14 or so, if you want to have some spares on the team."

McKnight adds paddlers have a role to play in the fundraising effort.

"We, of course, ask each paddler to help raise money,' he says, "The Canadian Cancer Society has been partnered with dragon boating for 16 years in Manitoba, and over the course of that time, our paddlers have raised almost 3.75 million dollars for the cancer fight in Manitoba."

The last two years in Portage saw $32,000 and $28,000 raised, respectively.

You can register here.

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

More Local News

Dragon Boats Return For Year 3

Canada Day in Portage la Prairie will once again see dragon boat racing on Crescent Lake. It's the third year for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society, and they're looking…

Two Fatalities In Victoria Day Collision

The Victoria Day weekend claimed two lives last night. A head-on collision around 7:30 near Sperling resulted in the deaths of both men who were driving. Three passengers in one vehicle, and one from…

Significant Tax Changes In Bifrost-Riverton Budget

The 2017 Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton's budget been passed by Council. Reeve Harold Foster says it was designed to meet amalgamation requirements. He says it means taxes in what was formerly the…

Disaster Financial Assistance For Westlake-Gladstone

Disaster Financial Assistance has been announced for Westlake-Gladstone. "Our flood damages will be partly, the greater part, paid for by the provincial and federal governments, I'm just not sure how…

"Touch A Truck" Will Be Fun For All Ages

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation is partnering with the city's youth councillor for the first ever "Touch a Truck" event in Portage la Prairie. PCRC Community Engagement Coordinator…

By-law Changes in Stonewall

Stonewall's officially made a change to their zoning by-law after giving third and final reading a short while ago. "It's a by-law that hasn't been updated for a quarter-century and there were a lot…

Two Movie Related Events at Library this Week

The Portage Regional Library has a couple of film-related special events taking place this week in Portage la Prairie. "On Wednesday the 24th at 6:30 p.m. I'm showing a movie entitled A Monster…

42 Years Helping Youth Find Summer Work

With summer heading our way, and 42 years of support for youth employment, the Manitoba Youth Job Centre is open for business again this year in Portage la Prairie. "At the Manitoba Youth Job Centre,…

Portage Named One Of Canada's Top Art Towns

Portage la Prairie's been labelled as one of the top art towns in Canada on Expedia's travel blog. "Hearing this news really excites me," Chair of the Portage Public Arts Committee Roberta…

Portage-Lisgar MP Sponsors Blood Donor Clinic Today

Long weekends really come in handy for enjoying life. and before this long weekend's over you can give the gift of life to someone else. "There's a blood donor clinic that's going to be happening in…

Free Community BBQ This Friday

A community BBQ is slated for this Friday, May 26th, at the Highway Pentecostal Church on Saskatchewan Avenue. Ron Eldridge, director and founder of "Devoted To You" Ministries, says this event is…

Colourful Ramps Improve Accessibility in Carman's Downtown

About a dozen businesses in downtown Carman have improved accessibility thanks to Winkler manufacturer, S.W.M.. The colourful ramps were installed Thursday morning by S.W.M. staff The company…

Baker Colony Preparing To Link To Fibre Optic Network

A Hutterite colony in the municipality of North Norfolk will soon be linked to a fibre optic network. Mayor Neil Christoffersen says folks from the Baker colony asked council at their last meeting to…

Deadline Approaching For Road and Bridge Program Applications

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone council is submitting a grant application for the province's Municipal Road and Bridge program. Mayor David Single says they'll be doing some work on four…

Portage Fire Department Responds to Fires

The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire on 8th Street NW at 7:15 yesterday evening. 15 firefighters from the Portage Fire Department were on scene and additional aid was called in from Elie.…

STARS Reports On "Typical" Month, Getting Set To Open Doors To Public

The month of April was a typical month in terms of flights for STARS Air Ambulance. Communication Lead, Cam Heke said they flew 51 missions, most of them in the southern part of the province. Heke…

RM of St Laurent Adopts 2017 Budget

The RM of St Laurent has adopted their financial plan for 2017. Reeve Cheryl Smith says they can now go ahead with some of the projects planned for this year. She shares one of the budget highlights.…

Local Producers Ponder Possible Pea Production

In the wake of Roquette's recent announcement that the company plans to build the world's largest pea processing plant in Portage la Prairie, farmers in the region may be considering devoting some of…

Rising Lake Levels Threaten RM of Bifrost-Riverton

The Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton being threatened by high water levels on Lake Winnipeg. That's according to Reeve Harold Foster, who says the water levels are getting higher and things are going…

Assisted Dying Legislation Tabled in Manitoba

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has introduced legislation on assisted dying. Goertzen says Bill 34 protects health providers who choose not to participate in assisted dying. "The bill is intended to…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Austin to Celebrate Canada 150 with Homecoming Weekend

Road Trip Season has Begun

Westlake-Gladstone Narrowing Down Plumas Sewer Problem

Youth Homelessness Discussed In Portage

Mayor Proclaims May as MS Awareness Month

RCMP Urges Boat, Road Safety Over May Long

May Long May Bring Rain in Portage Area

Public Art Chair Embraces Role in Portage

MacGregor Students Witness Mock Disaster

Portage Co-op Reports Strong 2016 At 88th AGM

Campgrounds Anticipate Good Weekend

Coldwell Budget Delayed

Chance 2 Grow Fundraiser Wraps up

Heritage Group Reports Progress on Old CP Rail Station Repairs

Construction On 5th Avenue East In Portage (Update)

Armstrong Looks to Tax Incentives to Spur Growth

Westlake-Gladstone Passes 2017 Budget

"Diversifying's the Key" says Bryson's Owner After 40 Years

RHA Prepared For Cyber Attack

Big Show For Small Crowd At Stride Place

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Fighting in Flanders: Gas. Mud. Memory. (Exhibition)

19 May 2017 10:00 am - 03 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





Dragon Boat Festival: Call for Teams: Early Bird Registration

23 May 2017 12:00 am - 31 May 2017 6:00 pm

Outside Stride Place





Spring Yard Waste Collection

23 May 2017 7:00 am - 29 May 2017 5:00 pm

TBA





Spring Yard Waste Collection

23 May 2017 7:00 am - 26 May 2017 5:00 pm

TBA





Login