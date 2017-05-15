Crowds Swarm at Narcisse Snake Dens

The Interlake region of Manitoba has the largest population of snakes in the world, and the snake dens park at Narcisse was crowded with visitors who wanted to catch a glimpse of the red-sided garter snakes during migration. They'll be plentiful possibly up through until late in this month. hails from Winnipeg and made his first visit to the dens on Saturday.

Mihir Pndya and family"It's awesome," says Mihir Pndya who hails out of Winnipeg. "This place is really gorgeous, and the snakes are everywhere. But I'm really scared. Look at my wife there. There's too many. I saw the video on the internet, on Natgeo (National Geographic). But when I came here, oh my gosh, too many. There are big ones and small ones. And my little boy also likes the snakes, too."

Clifford Cruzat with daughters and girlfriendClifford Cruzat's also from Winnipeg and made his first visit on the weekend with his girlfriend and two daughters. He notes he was amazed there were so many people with cars having filled the parking lot and dozens more parked along both sides of the highway near the entrance.

Cruzat adds at first he was afraid to touch the snakes, but it wasn't long before he realized they're quite tame and harmless. His daughters really enjoyed handling them.

Cars parked along both sides of highway Saturday after parking lot was filled