City Plans Aggressive Paving Schedule

While council has yet to sign off on who exactly will complete the city's 2017 pavement program, Transportation Committee chair Melissa Draycott says there's a lot of great projects lined up for the summer.

Draycott discussed details from the program at council's meeting earlier this week, pointing to Fisher Avenue path paving, 18th Street NW road construction from McKay Avenue to Park Drive and renewal of the Island Park playground parking lot as some of the highlights.

“Our pavement tender this year is very aggressive,” Draycott noted. “And we are still waiting on lots of agreements to come through for it as well.”

Administration's report to council explains the provincial government has not yet started accepting applications for the 2017 Municipal Road Improvement Program, and the city will request about $400,000. The report goes on to say funding might not be announced until August, “which is a serious concern for the paving program and schedule.”

The city is also awaiting a formal funding agreement between the Canadian Pacific Railway and federal government for 18th Street NW railroad crossing upgrades.

Work included in the city's 2017 pavement program, as outlined in Administration's report to council, includes: