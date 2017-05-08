Bike Auction Raises Over $5,000

The results are in. The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's annual bike sale once again took in plenty of funds for the firefighters burn fund. Director of public safety and chief Phil Carpenter shares the total amount raised.

Phil Carpenter"The final results were $5,013.50. So, it was a very nice day. I think we ended up having 123 bikes on record for the auction. It was about average."

He notes six bicycles were left over, and they were paid forward to the active transportation group's bicycle committee.

Carpenter says one bike sold for $500 and doesn't recall a previous auction ever raising such an amount for one item. He explains it was a higher-end model and in great shape, and the bidder obviously knew what he was getting.

The chief thanks all those who attended the auction. The funds go directly toward the Firefighters burn fund and its various causes to help people with burn injuries, prevention education activities, family escape plans, and smoke alarms.

Right in the middle of the auction action