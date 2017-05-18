Big Show For Small Crowd At Stride Place

Khartum Shriners Circus received great reviews from people who took in the show Wednesday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

It wasn't that packed of a performance as the show was up against a packed spring sports schedule, but it didn't stop the performers from giving it their all for the crowd.

"I think that we made a lot of people happy," says Alvin Allard, Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman. "We certainly are geared to doing that, and we're already looking forward to next year. As a matter of fact, we're already planning next year already. We like to show the Shriners and parade them through the small towns, because it increases our visibility for one thing, and we also like to see the kids faces when we're performing."

After the introductions the dancers got the show going at Stride Place. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

There were a lot of great things at last night's show like juggling, high rope acts, slacklining, BMXing, and of course clowns. Daisy Jordan Dream McIvor took in the show with her dad.

"My favourite part was when the two people were swinging on the thing in the air. I really liked the horse too, it was nice and fun."

McIvor having an exciting time riding one of the ponies. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

Cassandra Beaton also had a great time with her dad. She said her favourite thing about the circus was the balloons and having fun. Jenny Lynn and Jayde Tourigny had a great time together. Jenny Lynn and Jayde Tourigny pose for a photo at the circus. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

"The Clowns for sure. They're dressed up amazing." - Lynn

"The BMX biking was the best part. It's really good for a small town to get some action." -Tourigny

Christian Hewins (left) with friends Emma and Luke Striemer. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

Emma and Luke Striemer were there with friend Christian Hewins and they really enjoyed the BMX bikers as well. Check out all the photos from the circus below.