Accident at 5th Street SW and Countess

Early Morning Semi Fire on Highway 1 Portage la Prairie fire deparment firefighters extinguished a transport truck fire on the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning. A fire department spokesperson says a call came in around 4:30 a.m.…

School Zone Speed Reductions Coming in Treherne You will now have to press the brakes a little harder if you're driving past a school in Treherne. Speed limits in school zones in Treherne will drop from 40 km/h to 30 km/h during certain hours, as…

Administration Shift Coming This Fall For PLPSD The Portage la Prairie School Division's shifting some of their administrators around this fall. La Verendrye School (LVS), North Memorial School (NMS), and Ecole Crescentview School (ECVS) will all…

Oakville Gets Huge Boost for Planned Hall and Day Care The community of Oakville just got a fantastic boost toward its community hall and day care project. Fundraising chair Ashley Tully outlines the need. Current hall (submitted photo)"We have an old…

Legion Hosts Johnny Dietrich and Sharpe Sisters Saturday The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 65's hosting Johnny Dietrich and The Sharpe Sisters as part of their Raise the Roof fundraiser Saturday night in Portage la Prairie. "They both approached us and…

Charlene Ward Cold Case Investigation Continues The RCMP investigation into a Portage la Prairie homicide cold case continues as a suspect was released today without charges. The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor…

RRC Portage Campus Manager Looks Forward to New Program Next year will see a new course offered at Portage la Prairie's Red River College campus. "It's a Bachelor of Nursing program," explains campus manager Guy Moffat. "In the hierarchy of nursing, there…

Firefighting Agreement Amended Between RMs of Victoria and Argyle A change in a firefighting agreement between the RM of Victoria and the RM of Argyle recently took place. "For years we've had a firefighting agreement with the RM of Argyle," says RM of Victoria…

Walk a Mile in My Moccasins Workshop Wraps Up The Interprovincial Association on Native Employment (IANE) held a workshop yesterday afternoon at Portage la Prairie's Red River College Campus. IANE Winnipeg past-president Daniel Highway was…

Highway 227 Being Upgaded This July will see part of Highway 227 in the RM of Portage la Prairie receiving some upgrades from Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation. It's about an 8-mile stretch west of Oakland. Reeve Kam…

Portage's First Family Fun & Wellness Fair This Saturday in Portage la Prairie's the day for our first-ever Family Fun and Wellness Fair. It's taking place in the Heritage Square parking lot behind Shoppers Drug Mart from 11:00 a.m. until…

Be Ready When Serious Weather Hits Emergency Preparedness Week is underway across Canada. There's a lot that can fall into that category including severe weather. "Weather is one of those components that is always good to talk about…

RCMP Make Arrest in 2007 Portage Murder Case An arrest has been made in connection with a Portage la Prairie murder cold case. The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor this morning in connection with the slaying…

Update on Local Seeding Farmers' minds are focused on seeding this week, and there are some weather conditions they're keeping an eye out for. MacGregor's Emeline Farms Limited owner Curtis Sims tells us how he's…