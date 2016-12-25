A White (Out) Christmas

We've been talking about it for the better part of the week, and it's about to arrive.

Not Christmas, but a Colorado low, bringing a blizzard to southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada tells us we can expect 5 to 10 cm today, beginning this afternoon.

Tonight will have even more, with between 20 and 30 cm.

Another 2 cm is expected tomorrow, before the blizzard blows itself out.

You can keep up to date with the weather here, and road conditions here.

If you're out and about for Christmas, be cautious.