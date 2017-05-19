Youth Homelessness Discussed In Portage

Youth homelessness in Portage la Prairie was the topic of a forum held by Canadian Mental Health Centre Region Friday at Stride Place.

"I was thrilled to have the representation we had here today from across different silos in Portage la Prairie from non-profit to public service," says Jordan Friesen, CMHA Central Region Executive Director. "It was very encouraging. We also generated a lot of data, more maybe than we even anticipated.

just some of the ideas they were discussing at the forum in Portage. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

Friesen says they were able to identify some of the key causes for homelessness in Portage la Prairie, based on the group's collective experience.

"We've also identified what some potential solutions could look like, and I'm looking forward to seeing those solutions put forward into action in the community."

He adds there's a common form of youth homelessness is living without a fixed address, which is something that needs to change.

Some people checking out all of the solutions and problems listed at the end of the forum. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

"That's more commonly what we see in Portage. You don't necessarily see people sleeping on the streets or in the Post Office, although that does exist. What is more common is to see people that just don't have a place that they can call home. Whether they're living with family, friends, or jumping from couch to couch week by week."

It's hard to quantify how many people are living without a fixed address but Friesen says it's something that is happening in Portage la Prairie.