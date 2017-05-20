Westlake-Gladstone Narrowing Down Plumas Sewer Problem

The community of Plumas has been struggling to resolve a sewer problem. The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone is making efforts to nail it down.

"We had our water and sewer guy into the meeting and he's been checking some things out," says Mayor David Single. "And we're going to be looking at some things to solve the problem possibly a way to flush the line and that kind of thing. But we're not really sure if that will solve the problem."

Single says they visited each household to ensure no one was pumping sump pump water into the system and realized that wasn't the issue. He notes they're thinking the system needs flushing. Valves would be required to flush the system which means more money. Water services in Brandon are being consulted to lay out how they will have to go about it. The low-pressure system's fine during winter, but as soon as the weather warms up and ground water appears, it somehow gets into the system and overloads it perhaps due to sediment. Single adds, they're just unsure of the cause at the moment.