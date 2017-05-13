War Amps Offers Programs for Child Amputees

The War Amps of Canada offers a special program for child amputees, known as the CHAMP Program.

Safety Events Coordinator James Jordan explains more.

"Whether you were born with an amputation; so, congenitally, if you were born with an amputation, like myself actually. Or you lose your limb to an accident or a medical cause. Any child under the age of 18 can enrol in the Child Amputee Program and they receive financial assistance for very expensive artificial limbs that they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford. For a lot of these families, it takes a lot of the financial burdens off their shoulders and allows their children to just live full and active lives."

Peer support, as well as child amputee seminars, are also offered through the CHAMP Program.

Jordan adds the War Amps pride themselves on being able to provide all amputees across the country with the tools to live full and active lives, participate in the activities they enjoy and be themselves.

You can visit the War Amps website for more of the CHAMP Program.