Two Movie Related Events at Library this Week

The Portage Regional Library has a couple of film-related special events taking place this week in Portage la Prairie.
"On Wednesday the 24th at 6:30 p.m. I'm showing a movie entitled A Monster Calls," says program coordinator Lori Mackedenski. "It's based on the book of the same name. I don't believe it played here in Portage before. I think it's going to be a bit of a tear-jerker. It's not a horror film despite the title. It's about a young boy whose mother is dying of cancer, and a monster who visits him."
She says this Friday is also a Star Wars party for children aged eight to twelve celebrating 40 years since the first film was released. Mackedenski says it's hard to believe Star Wars Episode Four came out that long ago and recounts how people lined up in incredibly long lines in front of theatres across the world. The actual anniversary is Thursday the 25th.