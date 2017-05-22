Two Movie Related Events at Library this Week

The Portage Regional Library has a couple of film-related special events taking place this week in Portage la Prairie.

"On Wednesday the 24 th at 6:30 p.m. I'm showing a movie entitled A Monster Calls," says program coordinator Lori Mackedenski. "It's based on the book of the same name. I don't believe it played here in Portage before. I think it's going to be a bit of a tear-jerker. It's not a horror film despite the title. It's about a young boy whose mother is dying of cancer, and a monster who visits him."