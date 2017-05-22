"Touch A Truck" Will Be Fun For All Ages

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation is partnering with the city's youth councillor for the first ever "Touch a Truck" event in Portage la Prairie. PCRC Community Engagement Coordinator Stefanie McKim says they're going to have a variety of different service vehicles gather at the BDO Centre this Thursday, May 25th, from 4 to 6 p.m., noting everyone is invited to come out and meet the people who work so hard to keep our city going around the clock. McKim says there'll be vehicles from the RCMP, the fire department, and the city's Operations department, as well as heavy machinery from Southport and E.F. Moon. She notes folks will have a chance to blow the siren on a police car or check out how a street sweeper works, so it should be lots of fun for the whole family. McKim adds the evening will also feature a free BBQ.

She says this is "Public Works Week" so they encourage folks to come out and celebrate everyone who works hard to make our city look its best. McKim notes while "Touch a Truck" is new to Portage, a lot of communities have held these events in recent years. She adds she's never been up close and personal with some of this heavy machinery, so she's looking forward to a fun and eye-opening evening.