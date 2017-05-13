Time To Remember Boating Safety

It's that time of year again when boating enthusiasts are eager to hit the water and either ride a wave, catch a fish, or just enjoy a day out on the water.

It's important to be safe while on the water this summer. Every year about 100 people in the country lose their lives to boating-related incidents according to Ian Gilson, director with the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

"Number one, we need to have people wear their life jackets," says Gilson. "We find that a lot of people have their life jackets on board, but they are just not wearing them. Oftentimes a sudden wake from another boat or a rogue wave can toss them overboard. If they aren't wearing life jackets, the wind and waves can carry the boat further and further away from the person in the water and they can succumb to drowning."

Gilson stated each boat's different as per required safety items on board. He stated it's important for boaters to know what's needed on their boats in terms of safety equipment before they set sail. He encourages everyone to go above and beyond the requirements to ensure safety.

In addition to the equipment you need to have on board, it's important to get your boat tuned up and ready to go for the upcoming boating season. This is a time for someone to check all the controls, cables, throttle and shift operation, as well as fuel lines, injection oil level, and so much more to ensure your boating experience is the best and safest it can be.

Each person who wishes to drive the boat needs to obtain an Operator Capacity Card, and the more you know about boating the more enjoyable and safe your experience is going to be.

According to Gilson roughly forty percent of the accidents each year can be directly related to alcohol, which is why he says alcohol and boating don't mix.

"People don't realize that the wind, waves, and general rocking motion of a boat tend to increase the intoxicating effects of alcohol," explains Gilson. "It doesn't take much to not be able to operate a boat in a competent and alert matter., Oftentimes when people aren't doing so, that's when trouble creeps into the equation."

Meanwhile, fishing season in our province opens tomorrow.