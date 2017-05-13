Time To Remember Boating Safety

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

It's that time of year again when boating enthusiasts are eager to hit the water and either ride a wave, catch a fish, or just enjoy a day out on the water.

It's important to be safe while on the water this summer. Every year about 100 people in the country lose their lives to boating-related incidents according to Ian Gilson, director with the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

"Number one, we need to have people wear their life jackets," says Gilson. "We find that a lot of people have their life jackets on board, but they are just not wearing them. Oftentimes a sudden wake from another boat or a rogue wave can toss them overboard. If they aren't wearing life jackets, the wind and waves can carry the boat further and further away from the person in the water and they can succumb to drowning."

Gilson stated each boat's different as per required safety items on board. He stated it's important for boaters to know what's needed on their boats in terms of safety equipment before they set sail. He encourages everyone to go above and beyond the requirements to ensure safety.

In addition to the equipment you need to have on board, it's important to get your boat tuned up and ready to go for the upcoming boating season. This is a time for someone to check all the controls, cables, throttle and shift operation, as well as fuel lines, injection oil level, and so much more to ensure your boating experience is the best and safest it can be.

Each person who wishes to drive the boat needs to obtain an Operator Capacity Card, and the more you know about boating the more enjoyable and safe your experience is going to be.

According to Gilson roughly forty percent of the accidents each year can be directly related to alcohol, which is why he says alcohol and boating don't mix.

"People don't realize that the wind, waves, and general rocking motion of a boat tend to increase the intoxicating effects of alcohol," explains Gilson. "It doesn't take much to not be able to operate a boat in a competent and alert matter., Oftentimes when people aren't doing so, that's when trouble creeps into the equation."

Meanwhile, fishing season in our province opens tomorrow.

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

More Local News

Time To Remember Boating Safety

It's that time of year again when boating enthusiasts are eager to hit the water and either ride a wave, catch a fish, or just enjoy a day out on the water. It's important to be safe while on the…

Fire Department Responds to Grass Fires

The Portage Fire Department responded to two grass fires yesterday. They first one was a grass and marsh fire near St. Ambroise along the 430 highway, while the other was by the tracks at Road 19 W…

Financial Plan Set For Norfolk Treherne

The Municipality of Norfolk Treherne council gave third reading to the financial plan this past week. Reeve Craig Spencer says he's very pleased to report that there will be no increase in the mill…

Portage Mutual Happy To Help Fort La Reine Museum

Fort la Reine Museum received a boost last week. Portage Mutual Insurance stepped up and handed over a generous $5,000 to the Museum. "We it's something we've been interested in for many years," says…

City Plans Aggressive Paving Schedule

While council has yet to sign off on who exactly will complete the city's 2017 pavement program, Transportation Committee chair Melissa Draycott says there's a lot of great projects lined up for the…

Safety Urged As Fishing Season Starts Saturday

Fishing season opens Saturday and that's prompted some reminders from the Lifesaving Society - Manitoba Branch. Operations Manager Kevin Tordiffe says it's imperative that anglers wear life jackets…

Driver Transported To Hospital After Crash Outside Portage

At approximately 3:15 this afternoon a 911 call was received reporting a two vehicle collision at Hwy #1 and Hwy #16 just outside of Portage la Prairie. One Eastbound lane of highway #1 was blocked…

8 Buildings Recognized By Portage Heritage Committee

Eight buildings in Portage la Prairie were awarded heritage certificates at Fort La Reine Friday in Portage la Prairie. Members of the Heritage Advisory Committee to Council, along with Portage la…

International Nurses Day

On this anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday, May 12th, the world's honouring International Nurses Day. Southport's Assiniboine Community College nursing student Mary Hildebrand hails from…

Accident at 5th Street SW and Countess

At 8:00 a.m. this morning an accident occurred at 5th Street SW and Countess Avenue in Portage la Prairie involving a Ford Focus and Chevrolet pickup. RCMP, firefighters, and EMS were on the scene.…

Car Fire In Portage

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department responded to a car fire at about 11:30 this morning. A car quickly erupted into flames in front of a house on fifth avenue in between 2nd and 3rd street…

PCI's Social Justice Committee Helps Emergency Asylum Housing

The Social Justice group at Portage Collegiate held its annual coffee house last night in efforts to raise money for the emergency asylum housing fund. Grade 12 student Haley Morisseau's been in…

30th Celebrate the Arts Gala Sells Out

The 30th annual Celebrate the Arts Gala put on by Portage District and Arts Centre (PDAC) took place last night at the William Glesby Centre, and was a sold-out event. Lee Beaton"People are just…

Early Morning Semi Fire on Highway 1

Portage la Prairie fire deparment firefighters extinguished a transport truck fire on the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning. A fire department spokesperson says a call came in around 4:30 a.m.…

School Zone Speed Reductions Coming in Treherne

You will now have to press the brakes a little harder if you're driving past a school in Treherne. Speed limits in school zones in Treherne will drop from 40 km/h to 30 km/h during certain hours, as…

Administration Shift Coming This Fall For PLPSD

The Portage la Prairie School Division's shifting some of their administrators around this fall. La Verendrye School (LVS), North Memorial School (NMS), and Ecole Crescentview School (ECVS) will all…

Oakville Gets Huge Boost for Planned Hall and Day Care

The community of Oakville just got a fantastic boost toward its community hall and day care project. Fundraising chair Ashley Tully outlines the need. Current hall (submitted photo)"We have an old…

Legion Hosts Johnny Dietrich and Sharpe Sisters Saturday

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 65's hosting Johnny Dietrich and The Sharpe Sisters as part of their Raise the Roof fundraiser Saturday night in Portage la Prairie. "They both approached us and…

Charlene Ward Cold Case Investigation Continues

The RCMP investigation into a Portage la Prairie homicide cold case continues as a suspect was released today without charges. The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor…

RRC Portage Campus Manager Looks Forward to New Program

Next year will see a new course offered at Portage la Prairie's Red River College campus. "It's a Bachelor of Nursing program," explains campus manager Guy Moffat. "In the hierarchy of nursing, there…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Firefighting Agreement Amended Between RMs of Victoria and Argyle

Walk a Mile in My Moccasins Workshop Wraps Up

Highway 227 Being Upgaded

Portage's First Family Fun & Wellness Fair

Be Ready When Serious Weather Hits

RCMP Make Arrest in 2007 Portage Murder Case

Update on Local Seeding

Province To Proceed with Self-Regulation For Paramedics

Revitalize Portage! Grants Return

New Era for New Era Paints

City's Pavement Contract Sparks 'Buy Local' Debate

IANE Workshop Today Seeks to Open Chapter in Portage

Final Main Stage Performance of the Season At Glesby Centre

Greasy Chain Opens Wednesday in Portage

Oakville Lagoon Project Tender Award Well Under Estimate

PHOTOS: Portage Area Winners in Crocus Contest

RM of Cartier Passes 2017 Financial Plan

Second Fish Plant Planned for St. Laurent

Splash Island Expansion Approved

"We Hit The Jackpot"

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Fighting in Flanders: Gas. Mud. Memory. (Exhibition)

08 May 2017 10:00 am - 03 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





Dragon Boat Festival: Call for Teams: Early Bird Registration

10 May 2017 12:00 am - 30 May 2017 6:00 pm

Outside Stride Place





Panaches: Caribou and other Cervids of Canada (Exhibition)

12 May 2017 10:00 am - 05 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





9th Annual Ron King Memorial Fiddle Festival

13 May 2017 10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Meadow Lea Hall, Marquette Area





Login