The circus is coming to town!

Alvin Allard (submitted photo)Khartum Shriners Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman Alvin Allard says it all takes place here in Portage la Prairie tomorrow in Stride Place.

"It's been a very, very busy run," says Allard. "We're in Winnipeg for two shows as well. We're packing up immediately after the 7:30 show and we are heading to Portage la Prairie for the 17 th . Again, we will be doing two shows for Portage la Prairie: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. as well."

Allard says the show's got a change compared to last year's event, with a couple more acts that are highly entertaining. He adds he can't tell us what they are, but if you come out you're sure to enjoy the evening.