Stride Credit Union President to Retire

Stride Credit Union president and longtime legacy Portage Credit Union CEO Dave Omichinski is retiring.

Omichinski will step aside from his role at Stride effective June 15, 2017, ending a career spanning 45 years in the credit union business.

“On behalf of myself and the rest of the staff, I wish Dave a happy retirement,” said Stride CEO Brent Budz. “Obviously we're losing another individual that has many, many years in our organization. But we have to move forward and we've done so with Dave giving us a great foundation for success.”

Omichinski started in 1972 as a management trainee with Portage Credit Union. In 1973, he left and work at various Winnipeg credit unions and at the provincial level with Credit Union Central of Manitoba and Deposit Guarantee Corporation. Omichinski returned to Portage in November 1992, becoming CEO of Portage Credit Union. The company grew from a $65-million, 6,000 member owned credit union to a $300-million, 10,000 member operation by the end of 2016. Portage and Austin credit unions amalgamated as Stride Credit Union on Jan. 1 2017.

“When we announced the amalgamation of Austin and Portage Credit Unions, my role was in the context of transitioning, working with (Stride CEO) Brent Budz and working with the board on helping to harmonize policy and strategic direction,” Omichinski said. “That work has pretty much wrapped up. Now I can enjoy my retirement.”

In addition to his credit union work, Omichinski has also been an active member in the community. In 2013, he was named Portage la Prairie’s Citizen of the year – a recognition of his community contributions. He is the past president of the Portage District Chamber of Commerce and his support for local business was recognized by the Chamber’s Executive of the Year award in 2002. In 2004, the Portage Credit Union was named Business of the Year while under his leadership. In 2016, Dave received the Manitoba Credit Union Order of Merit Award in recognition of his contributions to the credit union system.

“Dave has long recognized that giving back to the community which gives to you not only strengthens your business but allows people to see and believe that we are all richer if we work together,” said a Stride Credit Union statement. “Dave’s blend of pragmatism and caring has served us well and we are grateful for the long term work Dave has done on our behalf.”