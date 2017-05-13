Stonewall CAO Leaving Position

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

Doreen Steg will be departing her position as Chief Administrative Officer for the town of Stonewall.

Mayor Lockie McLean says they're thankful to have had her as CAO and Assistant CAO over the past few years, noting she's a fabulous, hard working person with great administration skills.

"On this term of council, we've been thankful to have the time we've had to have the leadership and administration that she provided. I wish Doreen all the best because she's just a quality person. To the town of Teulon; you guys are getting one awesome CAO and you're very, very lucky."

Steg comments on her time as CAO.

"I've been grateful for the opportunity to work in Stonewall. I've worked on a few big projects and it's been lots of fun. I love municipal work and it's been an awesome experience. At the same time, I'm looking forward to moving to Teulon. It's a beautiful town."

The town of Stonewall is now in the process of looking for someone new to take up the role of CAO. Mayor Lockie McLean explains Stonewall has its challenges but is a town which is moving forward in terms of growth and offers much to those wanting to live there.

"We know Stonewall is going to be an attractive place for a lot of people that are currently in a senior municipal role and we hope to start the interview process in the next week and a half or so."

