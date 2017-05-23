Sleep Apnea – More Than Just Snoring

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The sleep disorder that is getting more and more attention is sleep apnea where an individual pauses in breathing for 10-30 seconds at a time, and multiple times each night or nap (up to 400 times a night).

The Greek word, “apnea” means “want of breath” and more than 5 million adults suffer from sleep apnea in Canada alone. It is a chronic health problem and is also a progressive condition which means it can potentially worsen over time, heightening its effects on the body in a number of ways.

Respirologist Dr. Charles Penner is a specialist in the field of sleep apnea and sees patients throughout Westman and Winnipeg out of the RANA aleep apnea Clinics in Brandon and Winnipeg. He says many people who snore are often not aware that they have the condition until a family member encourages them to get their snoring checked out.

Bed partners are often the first to recognize a problem, either through the constant lapse in breathing, or noticing the body’s reaction to a lack of oxygen and the constant waking, moving, thrashing or gasping from their bed mates multiple times in a night. Oftentimes, bed partners sleep in separate beds or rooms just so the non-snorer can get a decent night’s sleep.

Typically, the sleeper is not aware that he has awakened numerous times in the night, and doesn’t understand why he is tired in the morning. Due to the constant interruptions, the sleeper is unable to maintain or in some cases even reach that REM level of sleep that we all require.

Research is showing that sleep apnea causes serious health risks that can be life threatening if left undiagnosed and untreated. This sleep disorder is not age-specific and it affects individuals of every age, including children.

Dr. Penner says the first and most significant health risk to one suffering from sleep apnea is feeling tired throughout the day. This causes a host of problems including poor brain function, greater difficulty attending to tasks with concentration, and randomly falling asleep, all of which can result in difficulty in trying to get through a typical day – as well as increase your risk of traffic accidents.

“It has a negative effect on how your brain functions. People are not as sharp in doing daily tasks when having sleep apnea and there is some relationship in the development of dementia as well if you have untreated sleep apnea.”

Doctor Penner also speaks to the significant increase in blood pressure for those who struggle with this condition.

“But there are other issues,” says Penner. “The risk of having a heart attack or stroke as you get older is about 2 to 3 times higher depending on how severe your sleep apnea is. If it’s mild, the effect is minimal. But once you get into moderate and severe sleep apnea then certainly your risks starts to escalate. When you’re young the risks are low, but as you get older your risks definitely start to become significant.”

Penner says people who have been diagnosed with Depression may actually be suffering from sleep apnea. “Sleep apnea can have similar symptoms to Depression and sometimes people are misdiagnosed with having Depression, or they look like they have Depression, but when we treat their sleep apnea, a lot of that (the symptoms) go away.

So, the question must be asked, “When does snoring become a problem?” Many snorers have gotten used to their mates sleeping in a different room, or catching themselves waking up gasping for air, or struggling through restless nights and they just can’t settle down and relax, or that they’re just plain tired each and every morning. At what point should someone who snores seek medical help?

Dr. Penner says help begins with a referral from your family doctor to get an assessment at either the RANA sleep apnea Clinic in Brandon or Winnipeg, or through the Sleep Disorder Centre in Winnipeg.

Technology has advanced in treatment for the sleep disorder, from the masks to the machines, to other forms of treatment.

The CPAP machine is widely used and works well for many people in keeping airways open throughout the night, by forcing air with gentle pressure through an air mask. “There are two things that are better now,” says Penner. “One is that the mask is designed a lot better. It’s preferable to use a nasal mask where you can breathe through your nose well enough to get enough air in, and it’s a lot more comfortable than wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth and requires a lot of straps.”

“The second thing that has gotten a lot better is that the machines are quite a bit quieter and smaller. They’re about a large as a box of tissue and they are also “auto-adjusting” so that they adjust the amount of pressure to open the airways depending on the condition of the airway.

The sleep monitor can be “hooked up” to the computer of the sleep clinic provider through the phone system and thus the clinician can see the data directly themselves, through the permission of the client. At first, a client may not recognize if they are tired or just very relaxed in the morning, and they can contact their clinician to check the data to confirm whether there were episodes of restricted breathing or in fact, a night of deep sleep. As well, the clinician can detect if there was a leak from the nose cushions not fitting properly in the wearer’s nostrils, thus causing insufficient air pressure in keeping airways open.

Doctor Penner says other treatments include having an object attached to your back to prevent one from rolling onto their back and prompting them to sleep on their side. Also a mouth guard, much like those worn by hockey players, can help keep the airways open by gently pulling the bottom jaw forward. This device can be acquired through dentists who specialize in this area.

The mystery of sleep apnea is continuing to attract more researchers to study the disorder and is gaining more attention from the public as we learn more about it.

“It’s interesting about health trends,” says Penner. “In the 1970’s you might remember the ‘Participaction’ commercials, where people were heavily pushing exercise and your need to get moving. And in the last decade or so nutrition has become a huge emphasis in the popular media. And now people are gaining an increasing awareness that if you don’t sleep properly, you’re not going to function as well as you might if you had an excellent night sleep. So, it’s one of the three major things we can do to help make sure that our health and daytime functioning is optimal.”

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

More Local News

Sleep Apnea – More Than Just Snoring

The sleep disorder that is getting more and more attention is sleep apnea where an individual pauses in breathing for 10-30 seconds at a time, and multiple times each night or nap (up to 400 times a…

LUD Of Oakville Committee May Be Dissolved

The RM of Portage la Prairie Council's looking into dissolving the Local Urban District Committee in Oakville. The issue was brought up at this morning's Council meeting. Reeve Kam Blight calls it an…

RCMP To Focus On Back Road Impaired Driving

RCMP in Manitoba will pay more attention this summer to impaired drivers who are trying to sneak home on back country roads. Inspector Ed Moreland says it's equally important to keep impaired drivers…

Gardening Tips from Our Farm

"Get ready, get your green thumb going, it's time". That's from Our Farm Greenhouse Manager Shea Doherty who shares some gardening tips for those who plan to begin gardening now the May Long weekend…

Dragon Boats Return For Year 3

Canada Day in Portage la Prairie will once again see dragon boat racing on Crescent Lake. It's the third year for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society, and they're looking…

Two Fatalities In Victoria Day Collision

The Victoria Day weekend claimed two lives last night. A head-on collision around 7:30 near Sperling resulted in the deaths of both men who were driving. Three passengers in one vehicle, and one from…

Significant Tax Changes In Bifrost-Riverton Budget

The 2017 Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton's budget been passed by Council. Reeve Harold Foster says it was designed to meet amalgamation requirements. He says it means taxes in what was formerly the…

Disaster Financial Assistance For Westlake-Gladstone

Disaster Financial Assistance has been announced for Westlake-Gladstone. "Our flood damages will be partly, the greater part, paid for by the provincial and federal governments, I'm just not sure how…

"Touch A Truck" Will Be Fun For All Ages

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation is partnering with the city's youth councillor for the first ever "Touch a Truck" event in Portage la Prairie. PCRC Community Engagement Coordinator…

By-law Changes in Stonewall

Stonewall's officially made a change to their zoning by-law after giving third and final reading a short while ago. "It's a by-law that hasn't been updated for a quarter-century and there were a lot…

Two Movie Related Events at Library this Week

The Portage Regional Library has a couple of film-related special events taking place this week in Portage la Prairie. "On Wednesday the 24th at 6:30 p.m. I'm showing a movie entitled A Monster…

42 Years Helping Youth Find Summer Work

With summer heading our way, and 42 years of support for youth employment, the Manitoba Youth Job Centre is open for business again this year in Portage la Prairie. "At the Manitoba Youth Job Centre,…

Portage Named One Of Canada's Top Art Towns

Portage la Prairie's been labelled as one of the top art towns in Canada on Expedia's travel blog. "Hearing this news really excites me," Chair of the Portage Public Arts Committee Roberta…

Portage-Lisgar MP Sponsors Blood Donor Clinic Today

Long weekends really come in handy for enjoying life. and before this long weekend's over you can give the gift of life to someone else. "There's a blood donor clinic that's going to be happening in…

Free Community BBQ This Friday

A community BBQ is slated for this Friday, May 26th, at the Highway Pentecostal Church on Saskatchewan Avenue. Ron Eldridge, director and founder of "Devoted To You" Ministries, says this event is…

Colourful Ramps Improve Accessibility in Carman's Downtown

About a dozen businesses in downtown Carman have improved accessibility thanks to Winkler manufacturer, S.W.M.. The colourful ramps were installed Thursday morning by S.W.M. staff The company…

Baker Colony Preparing To Link To Fibre Optic Network

A Hutterite colony in the municipality of North Norfolk will soon be linked to a fibre optic network. Mayor Neil Christoffersen says folks from the Baker colony asked council at their last meeting to…

Deadline Approaching For Road and Bridge Program Applications

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone council is submitting a grant application for the province's Municipal Road and Bridge program. Mayor David Single says they'll be doing some work on four…

Portage Fire Department Responds to Fires

The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire on 8th Street NW at 7:15 yesterday evening. 15 firefighters from the Portage Fire Department were on scene and additional aid was called in from Elie.…

STARS Reports On "Typical" Month, Getting Set To Open Doors To Public

The month of April was a typical month in terms of flights for STARS Air Ambulance. Communication Lead, Cam Heke said they flew 51 missions, most of them in the southern part of the province. Heke…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

RM of St Laurent Adopts 2017 Budget

Local Producers Ponder Possible Pea Production

Rising Lake Levels Threaten RM of Bifrost-Riverton

Assisted Dying Legislation Tabled in Manitoba

Austin to Celebrate Canada 150 with Homecoming Weekend

Road Trip Season has Begun

Westlake-Gladstone Narrowing Down Plumas Sewer Problem

Youth Homelessness Discussed In Portage

Mayor Proclaims May as MS Awareness Month

RCMP Urges Boat, Road Safety Over May Long

May Long May Bring Rain in Portage Area

Public Art Chair Embraces Role in Portage

MacGregor Students Witness Mock Disaster

Portage Co-op Reports Strong 2016 At 88th AGM

Campgrounds Anticipate Good Weekend

Coldwell Budget Delayed

Chance 2 Grow Fundraiser Wraps up

Heritage Group Reports Progress on Old CP Rail Station Repairs

Construction On 5th Avenue East In Portage (Update)

Armstrong Looks to Tax Incentives to Spur Growth

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Dragon Boat Festival: Call for Teams: Early Bird Registration

23 May 2017 12:00 am - 31 May 2017 6:00 pm

Outside Stride Place





Spring Yard Waste Collection

23 May 2017 7:00 am - 26 May 2017 5:00 pm

TBA





Panaches: Caribou and other Cervids of Canada (Exhibition)

23 May 2017 10:00 am - 05 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





Pals On the Playground

23 May 2017 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

North Memorial School playground, Portage la Prairie





Login