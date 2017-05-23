Significant Tax Changes In Bifrost-Riverton Budget

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The 2017 Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton's budget been passed by Council.

Reeve Harold Foster says it was designed to meet amalgamation requirements. He says it means taxes in what was formerly the RM of Bifrost will rise 4.7%, and in what was the former Village of Riverton, are dropping 14.1%.

"The government gave until 2019, I believe, to get our tax rates equal," he says, "So there's a significant adjustment this year to meet that deadline. In last year's budget, we didn't make very much of an adjustment at all, and I'm guessing we're about one-third of the way to equalization in this budget."

Foster says despite the increase, Council's satisfied they're making progress toward the 2019 deadline.

"There's a little concern between the rural and urban part of it," he says, "But over-all, I thing we're making headway. I think we're getting some good projects done -- things that needed to be done."

He adds the budget has a number of projects lined up for this year.

"We've started a water study to put water into Riverton," he says, "We're in the early stages of that. We did some street sealing, on hardtop, so that it doesn't deteriorate. We had some problems with the lagoon that have been resolved, and there's just a whole lot of stuff that's happening."

Here's a partial breakdown of the budget.

The former RM of Bifrost on $100,000 assessment: a rural residential property sees an increase of $35.55. A farm property sees an increase of $20.54. The commercial rate rises by $51.35.

The former Village of Riverton on a $100.000 assessment: taxes decrease on residential property by $272.84. For commercial properties, the drop is $394.10.

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

More Local News

Significant Tax Changes In Bifrost-Riverton Budget

The 2017 Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton's budget been passed by Council. Reeve Harold Foster says it was designed to meet amalgamation requirements. He says it means taxes in what was formerly the…

Disaster Financial Assistance For Westlake-Gladstone

Disaster Financial Assistance has been announced for Westlake-Gladstone. "Our flood damages will be partly, the greater part, paid for by the provincial and federal governments, I'm just not sure how…

"Touch A Truck" Will Be Fun For All Ages

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation is partnering with the city's youth councillor for the first ever "Touch a Truck" event in Portage la Prairie. PCRC Community Engagement Coordinator…

By-law Changes in Stonewall

Stonewall's officially made a change to their zoning by-law after giving third and final reading a short while ago. "It's a by-law that hasn't been updated for a quarter-century and there were a lot…

Two Movie Related Events at Library this Week

The Portage Regional Library has a couple of film-related special events taking place this week in Portage la Prairie. "On Wednesday the 24th at 6:30 p.m. I'm showing a movie entitled A Monster…

42 Years Helping Youth Find Summer Work

With summer heading our way, and 42 years of support for youth employment, the Manitoba Youth Job Centre is open for business again this year in Portage la Prairie. "At the Manitoba Youth Job Centre,…

Portage Named One Of Canada's Top Art Towns

Portage la Prairie's been labelled as one of the top art towns in Canada on Expedia's travel blog. "Hearing this news really excites me," Chair of the Portage Public Arts Committee Roberta…

Portage-Lisgar MP Sponsors Blood Donor Clinic Today

Long weekends really come in handy for enjoying life. and before this long weekend's over you can give the gift of life to someone else. "There's a blood donor clinic that's going to be happening in…

Free Community BBQ This Friday

A community BBQ is slated for this Friday, May 26th, at the Highway Pentecostal Church on Saskatchewan Avenue. Ron Eldridge, director and founder of "Devoted To You" Ministries, says this event is…

Colourful Ramps Improve Accessibility in Carman's Downtown

About a dozen businesses in downtown Carman have improved accessibility thanks to Winkler manufacturer, S.W.M.. The colourful ramps were installed Thursday morning by S.W.M. staff The company…

Baker Colony Preparing To Link To Fibre Optic Network

A Hutterite colony in the municipality of North Norfolk will soon be linked to a fibre optic network. Mayor Neil Christoffersen says folks from the Baker colony asked council at their last meeting to…

Deadline Approaching For Road and Bridge Program Applications

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone council is submitting a grant application for the province's Municipal Road and Bridge program. Mayor David Single says they'll be doing some work on four…

Portage Fire Department Responds to Fires

The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire on 8th Street NW at 7:15 yesterday evening. 15 firefighters from the Portage Fire Department were on scene and additional aid was called in from Elie.…

STARS Reports On "Typical" Month, Getting Set To Open Doors To Public

The month of April was a typical month in terms of flights for STARS Air Ambulance. Communication Lead, Cam Heke said they flew 51 missions, most of them in the southern part of the province. Heke…

RM of St Laurent Adopts 2017 Budget

The RM of St Laurent has adopted their financial plan for 2017. Reeve Cheryl Smith says they can now go ahead with some of the projects planned for this year. She shares one of the budget highlights.…

Local Producers Ponder Possible Pea Production

In the wake of Roquette's recent announcement that the company plans to build the world's largest pea processing plant in Portage la Prairie, farmers in the region may be considering devoting some of…

Rising Lake Levels Threaten RM of Bifrost-Riverton

The Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton being threatened by high water levels on Lake Winnipeg. That's according to Reeve Harold Foster, who says the water levels are getting higher and things are going…

Assisted Dying Legislation Tabled in Manitoba

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has introduced legislation on assisted dying. Goertzen says Bill 34 protects health providers who choose not to participate in assisted dying. "The bill is intended to…
Default Image

Austin to Celebrate Canada 150 with Homecoming Weekend

Austin's planning for somewhat of a homecoming for the Canada 150 weekend. "One of the things that the Austin Community Club is going to be holding in conjunction with the chamber of commerce is a…

Road Trip Season has Begun

With May Long weekend upon us, plenty of people will be going to the cottage or heading out on a road trip. CAA Manitoba Public Media Relations Specialist Erika Miller CAA Manitoba Public Media…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login