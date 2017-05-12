School Zone Speed Reductions Coming in Treherne

You will now have to press the brakes a little harder if you're driving past a school in Treherne.

Speed limits in school zones in Treherne will drop from 40 km/h to 30 km/h during certain hours, as Norfolk-Treherne Council passed the Reduced-Speed School Zone By-law at its meeting Tuesday.

The speed reductions will affect streets adjacent to Treherne Elementary School and Treherne Collegiate. The 30 km/h limit is in effect from Sept. 1 to June 30, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m., to 6 p.m.

“The statistics are there to the value of reducing speed limits,” said Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne Reeve Craig Spencer. “If an unfortunate incident does happen, the ability for someone to survive an impact at 30 km/h is is greatly increased from someone hit at 40-50 km/h.”

“We feel comfortable this will give more ability for our kids to walk safely on the streets.”

Spencer notes signage will be installed on the affected streets in the near future.