Road Trip Season has Begun

With May Long weekend upon us, plenty of people will be going to the cottage or heading out on a road trip.

CAA Manitoba Public Media Relations Specialist Erika Miller CAA Manitoba Public Media Relations Specialist Erika Miller shares a few tips for safe and stress-free travel.

"First, the best thing you can do is get a sense of driving conditions. Check your live road camera feeds at caamanitoba.com/roadcams and you can see live road camera feeds around the province. So you can see if there is construction or delays, it's a really good way to kick off you trip. Prevent a lock out by bringing a spare set of keys and storing them away from your set or giving them to passenger. You just don't want to be stuck in a position on your trip, wherever you are, getting locked out of your car."

She explains what to do if you do get locked out of your vehicle.

"If you do get locked out though, of course some things can't be avoided, save yourself the stress and keep your CAA card in your wallet and give us a call. You can give us a call at 1-800-222-4357 or make a request on the app or online."

Miller adds they typically see more lock outs in the summer than any other time of the year.

She notes for families travelling with children it's also a good idea to have an entertainment kit prepared to keep them occupied. She explains it will cut down on how many times they ask "are we there yet?" and will keep them enjoying the trip. Miller adds a good tip for those planning to travel out of province or down in the States is to pick up some travel insurance before heading out. She says you can pick this up at any of the CAA Manitoba locations or your local insurance agency.