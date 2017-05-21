RM of St Laurent Adopts 2017 Budget

The RM of St Laurent has adopted their financial plan for 2017.

Reeve Cheryl Smith says they can now go ahead with some of the projects planned for this year. She shares one of the budget highlights.

"We're going to invest in doing some renovations on the old fire hall where it's going to be raised so that it's going to accommodate some of the equipment that the fire department has as well as the RM. That's a long time coming and we're really happy to get that done this year."

Smith adds they will also be investing in some road improvements as well as training for more first responders at the volunteer fire department.