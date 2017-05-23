RCMP To Focus On Back Road Impaired Driving

RCMP in Manitoba will pay more attention this summer to impaired drivers who are trying to sneak home on back country roads. Inspector Ed Moreland says it's equally important to keep impaired drivers off of all roadways, whether they are highways or municipal roads.

"We've teamed up with a big partner in our enforcement efforts; Manitoba Public Insurance. We've got some special patrols out this summer that are going to be focused entirely on back roads. We call it a Gravel Road Campaign. Not to say that gravel roads are any less important than some of our major routes, but sometimes we get enforcement efforts on major routes and people don't see us on some of the back roads. We will be out there."

Moreland notes people who are drinking often make bad decisions after they are impaired by getting behind the wheel. He says the key is to make a good decision about your transportation home before consuming alcohol.

"Just by the pure nature of someone being impaired, you're not going to make the best of decisions. Understand that if you're going somewhere and you're going to have a few drinks, my biggest message to people is to have a plan before you go. Before you get drinking and have to make a bad decision, have a plan, let other people know your plan so that you're not put into a situation where you're impaired and you're trying to make a logical decision. Pre-planning is the most important thing you can do."

Moreland says everyone has a cell phone these days and there's always a better choice to make about drinking and driving. He adds driving a car when impaired is not like a video game -- you can't hit reset. And the ramifications of drunk driving often can't be undone. He says RCMP want to get these drivers off the road before they hurt themselves or someone else.