RCMP Reports Illegal Off Road Vehicle Use

Portage la Prairie RCMP is reminding about proper and legal use of off road vehicles after receiving several reports of operation on public property.

Police say in a release, officers were called to a report of a dirt bike being driven dangerously and illegally in Portage la Prairie recently. The bike and driver were located, and the driver was arrested for impaired driving and faces numerous charges under the Off Road Vehicle Act and the Criminal Code of Canada.

RCMP Sgt. Brian Brewer said this isn't the only incident of illegal off road vehicle use reported recently.

'We've had a number of calls and obviously we try our best to apprehend it because it's dangerous. It's dangerous to the public, dangerous to the driver and dangerous to those people legally driving on the roads," Brewer explained. "You can't just jump on your dirt bike and ride through town or on the highways."

According to Brewer, under the Off Road Vehicle Act it is illegal to operate unlicensed motor vehicles such as dirt bikes or ATVs on roads, highways and in other public areas such as parks. He notes off road vehicle use is restricted to private property with owner permission, property designated for use or crown land in a country setting.

"We encourage the public to contact us it there's an issue with ATVs, quads or anything like that (being) driven around town," Brewer added. "Give us a call and we'll do our best to track them down and make sure it doesn't happen again."