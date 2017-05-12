Portage Mutual Happy To Help Fort La Reine Museum

Fort la Reine Museum received a boost last week.

Portage Mutual Insurance stepped up and handed over a generous $5,000 to the Museum.

"We it's something we've been interested in for many years," says Tom McCartney, Vice-chair of the board of directors for Portage Mutual. "We were formed in 1884 and we are always interested in promoting the community, and our heritage along with the community. So we've been making donations to the museum over the years, and some years are better, we had a good year last year so we are able to give a little bit more."

"It's really exciting," says Museum Executive Director Tracy Turner. "This kind of contribution from the Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company means a lot for helping our capacity to keep offering great programs here, and to look after this wonderful museum. We're just thrilled to have this support in the community."

