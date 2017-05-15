Portage Live Is Live Today

Today sees the launch of another way for you to connect with your community.

The Portage Live app's now available for Android and Apple devices, so you can access even more through your phone or tablet, including everything on portageonline.com.

Golden West Station Manager Paul Harland feels it'll be a great addition for the community.

"For people to get their local information, and important updates," he says, "And we're able to have our three radio stations on their mobile, which is cool for us. We know that more and more younger people are using their phones for getting their information, and we're excited to be adding that to our line-up, and we're excited for Portage to have it."

Harland points to push notifications as one of the features Portage Live provides.

"We have some channels that they can subscribe to, and once they download the app, they'll see the channels," he says, "The City of Portage will have a channel, for example. Weather alerts and Amber alerts, they'll be on there, as well as signing up for the radio stations to get their music, and portageonline.com for their local information, so we're real excited."

Harland's convinced Portage Live will help Golden West connect with a younger audience.

"Research has shown that more people are using their mobile for information," he says, "Golden West has rolled this out in other communities, and the downloads have been phenomenal, so it's another part of the evolution of technology, and we're glad to be a part of it."

To find out more about Portage Live, check this video. Once you've had a look, you can download here.