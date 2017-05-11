Charlene Ward Cold Case Investigation Continues

The RCMP investigation into a Portage la Prairie homicide cold case continues as a suspect was released today without charges.

The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor yesterday in connection to the slaying of Charlene Ward, a grandmother who was found dead in her Portage home Nov. 1, 2007. Ward's sister, Donna Wettlaufer, has since confirmed to Portage Online News it was the daughter of Charlene, Brittney Lake, who was brought in by RCMP.

Lake was released today without charges.

RCMP media relations officer Tara Seel said the 30-year-old female was a suspect when arrested in MacGregor yesterday, but couldn't confirm the identity of the individual as she isn't facing charges.

"I'm very disappointed," Wettlaufer said. "I still have hope that something might happen soon ... I really want closure because my dad passed away last year and he didn't get it. My sister was kind hearted, always smiling. She was a people person."

"... I hope we do get some answers quickly," continued Wettlaufer. "Each day and each year that passes it's getting tougher and tougher because you always wonder 'who did it?' It's something hard to live with and I hope nobody else ever has to do it."

The RCMP says the homicide investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with any further information they believe could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 204-984-6447 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).