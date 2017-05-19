Portage Co-op Reports Strong 2016 At 88th AGM

The Portage la Prairie Co-op held their 88th Annual General Meeting Thursday at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie.

"In the financial results it's been another strong year for the Portage Co-op," says General Manager Kevin Dales. "We're very proud of that too. We've had a number of years like this and the trend just keeps on going forward."

Dales says the biggest highlight from last year was their sales. General Manager Kevin Dales giving his report Thursday night at the AGM. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

"We accomplished just under $60-Million in sales and a local profit of over $600,000. We've also got a net savings of just over $3-Million so it was a spectacular year."

16-year board member and outgoing President, Darla Sanderson officially stepped away last night. She's proud of the steps the Co-op has taken.

"It's a big operation and it was very positive last year. We went to Saskatoon for Federated's big annual meeting and really learned a lot there. There's a lot of new directors coming on and they're going to learn tonnes."

"We're looking forward to another busy year for Portage Co-op," adds Dales. "With site development and other projects, and the bulk plant as well, we're very excited."

Five new board members were selected last night. James Bolton, Lorne Hulme, David Korocsil, Chris Perry, and Jill Verwey.