Portage C.O.P.P. Celebrates 25 Years

The Citizens On Patrol Program (C.O.P.P.) in Portage held its 25 th -anniversary barbecue Tuesday at the Red River Co-op.

Volunteers helping out

"We had a wonderful turnout," says Donna, special events coordinator. "We've almost sold out here, so it's perfect. Perfect weather and a great turnout. We sold a hot dog, drink, and chips for $5, and they can purchase an extra hot dog for a dollar if they wish.

BarbecueVolunteer Rose adds it's absolutely wonderful to have been serving portage for 25 years as the longest running C.O.P.P. group in the province. She notes they're holding a silver anniversary celebration Saturday, June 17 th , at Stride Place and will be presenting some long-service awards then, and guests include Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen and MLA Ian Wishart. She encourages everyone who's been associated with COPP to come along if they hadn't heard from them yet about the celebration. Some representatives from MPI will also be there.

If you'd like to be involved, head down to the RCMP detachment and let them know you'd like to be a member where you can fill out an application.

Barbecue wrapping up after a successful day