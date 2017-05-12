PCI's Social Justice Committee Helps Emergency Asylum Housing

The Social Justice group at Portage Collegiate held its annual coffee house last night in efforts to raise money for the emergency asylum housing fund. Grade 12 student Haley Morisseau's been in social justice for four years and explains how they thought of the cause.

Haley Morisseau"One of our member's cousins is the coordinator of it," says Morisseau. "She came with the idea to do it and we all thought it was a good idea, so we all thought it would be a good thing to support."

She adds last night's event was the wrap-up for their efforts for the school year noting kids are preparing for exams now, and they're already thinking of plans for next year.

Some of the entertainment

Raising funds for Emergency Asylum Housing