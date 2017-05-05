PAWS Chair Addresses Misconception About City Pound

With the warmth of spring in Portage la Prairie comes a problem on the streets: more stray animals.

Portage Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) chair Staci Creighton acknowledges this time of year is busier when it comes to strays. PAWS' space is at capacity because of the spring intake, and she's concerned animals that may need shelter won't get it because of a misconception that exists about the city pound.

“We receive numerous calls daily from people asking for suggestions about what to do if they find a cat or dog. We always suggest calling the pound,” Creighton said. “The No. 1 response we get is 'I don't want to call animal control because they'll put it down.'”

“I'm not sure where that idea is coming from, it's totally not true,” continued Creighton. “PAWS works very well with the city pound and we want to make sure people do understand if a dog or cat is found, you should call the pound.”

According to Creighton, the pound ensures animals are taken to veterinarians and treated if they're injured. The only time an animal would be euthanized is if it is determined to be injured beyond recovery and it's believed to be better for the animal.

In addition, the city pound has helped facilitate the lack of space PAWS currently has by holding animals longer than its mandated 72 hour period. This allows a longer time for owner recovery or rescue.

“If you do find an animal, please call the pound,” Creighton stressed. “They're better off being inside then roaming around on the streets.”

Pet owners should always remember to equip their animals with identification, making them easy to locate if lost, Creighton added. She also reminded owners to have their pets spayed or neutered.

“That's the biggest issue in Portage, especially with cats,” Creighton said. “People letting them roam around not fixed. Because of that there's a lot of strays running around.”