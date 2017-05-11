Oakville Gets Huge Boost for Planned Hall and Day Care

The community of Oakville just got a fantastic boost toward its community hall and day care project. Fundraising chair Ashley Tully outlines the need.

Current hall (submitted photo)"We have an old hall," says Tully. "It's very, very old. The last time it was even touched was in the 1970's. Many surveys went out to the town. There were meetings after meetings and lots of research done. There was a vote put in place. We put through a motion to begin fundraising for this big project."

She says among all the efforts to raise funds they learned a grant was available from Concentra Bank. She applied and was awarded $10,000, which was then matched by Stride Credit Union, giving a total of $20,000.

"It's the best part of my job," says Concentra Financial associate vice president Audrey Wilkinson as she was in Oakville Thursday afternoon describing the cheque presentation.

Audrey Wilkinson (photo by Mike Blume)"Every year Concentra Bank has a promotion for credit unions across Canada," explains Wilkinson. "Credit unions that are supporting a local initiative within their community are invited to submit an application. And Concentra awards $10,000 grants to a number of credit unions across the country."

She notes Manitoba generally has three to four credit unions each year that are recipients of this grant. This year Stride Credit Union was one of them. She says it's important, noting credit unions are so connected to their communities. This is one way for her organization to help credit unions support their communities.

Stride Credit Union CEO Brent Budz presented the matching funds and says it's fantastic. He explains Stride's happy to partner with Concentra Bank and commends them for their long-standing history of relationships with Canadian credit unions. Budz notes the Oakville effort's a very worthwhile cause, adding it's really all about credit unions giving back to their communities.

Brent Budz (photo by Mike Blume)"On behalf of our board and our staff, we're very pleased to match the $10,000 grant that Concentra has graciously given to the community and its project."

Call Tully for more information or to make a donation at: 204-871-6702

Email: [email protected]

Cheque presentation (L-R) Ashley Tully, Audrey Wilkinson, Brent Budz and Dana Grant (photo by Mike Blume)

Farmers Market in Oakville (submitted photo)